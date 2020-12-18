The Trump Chronicles, 2018

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation" (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)



Donald Trump. .Ah me; gotta love me..

(Image by cornstalker) Details DMCA



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Introduction

As I said as the beginning of my previous column for OpEdNews, as we come to the end of the first proto-fascist Presidency in U.S. history, in this series of four columns, I will be listing the "columns on Trump and Trumpism" that I have published in this space, one column for each of the four Trump-years, with a brief comment on each one. I say "proto-fascist" because of course Trump did not achieve even a modified version of fascism at the governmental level. But it has been clear for quite some time that that is what he and the forces behind him were aiming for. And depending very much on how he is and/or is not prosecuted for his many crimes (Federal, state, and local*), he may well be a major fixture in U.S. politics for some time to come. And of course, if he doesn't make it to the role of First Fascist Dictator for the U.S., a position for which he hopes to be running in 2024, there are many true Republicans more than ready to stand in in his place, beginning with Ted Cruz (from whom the fascist-wizard Steve Bannon --- and he is a real wizard, not like the one in "The Wizard of Oz" --- originally came to Trump, along with Kellyanne Conway). This all depends, of course, in which direction the dominant sector of the U.S. capitalist ruling class wants to go.

And so, to the list :

1. "21st Century Fascism: Trump Style -- Part 2" (Note to the reader. Part 1 of this series was published in 2017.)

Click Here. This column was the second in a four-part series on fascism with which I led off my writing for OpEdNews in 2018. Obviously, it applied specifically to Trump.

2. "21st Century Fascism -- Republican/Trump Style, Part 3: What Can be Done, An Introduction"

Click Here. This column considered a variety of approaches to the problem.

3. "21st Century Fascism, Part 4: How To 'Repeal and Replace' Trumpite 21st Century Functional Fascism -- Some Thoughts"

Click Here. This one continued my speculation along those lines.

4. "Trump-Russia: 'Qui Bono?' "

Click Here. This column summarized the evidence of the Trump-Russia-Putin connection that was clear to anyone who wanted to see it, well before, for example, "Mueller." And then it goes on to offer some possible answers to the question posed.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).