Why Americans Love War--The Pentagon's Propaganda Machine

Americans just love war.

It's the one unifying factor of a deeply divided nation that crosses all ideologies and party lines. War is the tie that binds, the glue that bonds and the one thing almost all Americans can really get behind-

War.

In fact, in four years of Donald Trump his continuation and expansion war is the one thing the very vocal "Trump resistance" never once even resisted. Donald Trump aggressively and recklessly expanded drone strikes without regard to civilian casualties.

Additionally, Trump lifted the Obama era approval system (such as it was) in favor of a looser, decentralized policy requiring only approval of the military or CIA. As if they didn't have enough troubles, defenseless Yemen received the greatest of Trump's wrath suffering 176 drones strikes in just two years contrasted with 154 during Obama's entire eight years.

All without even a whisper of protest from the mighty Trump resistance. Instead, they took to the streets by the millions dunning little pink kitty hats in protest of his "p*ssy grabbing."

In a real twist for "liberals" the resistance even had the audacity to carpet bomb Trump over being a "draft dodger" when it's actually the only intelligent thing he's ever done.

Nobody in their right mind wanted to get involved with the Imperialist Vietnam.

When in a rare move of sensibility Trump attempted to pull American troops out of Obama's fabricated nightmare called "Syria" this same resistance cried foul, pressuring him into a continuation of this travesty citing a sudden concern for the Kurds, whom they previously expressed little to no interest in.

It makes no difference that the Kurds are terrorists committing numerous bombings, shootings and murders in Turkey-it was all they had in order to strong arm Trump into a continuation of that senseless war.

