 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Ruling Class and Donald Trump: Reaping the Whirlwind

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Jonas       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/10/18

Author 50778
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)
- Advertisement -

A bit over a year ago I wrote a column on Trump and Foreign policy, entitled "Trump: The 'Shift' and the Ruling Class." In it I said that:

"Trump has made a major shift in the last couple of weeks, as just about everyone watching knows. In foreign policy, he has gone very quickly from 'America first' to the American military first and intervening in foreign wars first. In recognizing (more likely accepting than really understanding what is going on) he has gone from NATO-critic to NATO supporter. Most importantly he has gone from "man, Putin is the man" to 'Russia? Friend? Are you kidding me?' "

As is well-known, in recent weeks Trump has made the shift back to his original "America First" position, which seems to include bashing, if not smashing NATO, savaging the U.S.' principal trading partners verbally, and beginning to enter into a "trade war," both with the U.S.' closest allies and its principal trading partner, China. Further, the bromance with President Putin of Russia is back on, seemingly in full force. What is going on here?

From flickr.com: Trump-Putin Love. No further comment is necessary. {MID-302648}
Trump-Putin Love. No further comment is necessary.
(Image by FolsomNatural)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Well, from Trump's side, at the beginning he was apparently being persuaded by such folk as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to follow a fairly conventional post Word War II foreign policy, which has brought so many benefits to the capitalist class in the U.S. NATO and the associated military spending in particular has been of enormous benefit to many ruling class sectors. In fact, military spending, amounting to more than a third of total world military spending, is a major prop to the domestic economy in the U.S. The military industry has been very clever in that regard, having some aspect of military expenditures placed in the district of almost every member of the House of Representatives.

But now, as I noted in a recent column, he has reverted to campaign mode, particularly on relations with those nations which have been the closest allies of the U.S. since the end of World War II. And he has done that very clearly with an eye on the 2018 mid-terms. For among other things, should the Repubs. lose the House, Trump will be facing someone much more dangerous to him that Bob Mueller (who he could in extremis fire). That of course would be Adam Schiff, the then-incoming Chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Trump cannot fire him and man, he wold be loaded for bear. So, Campaign Mode it is, the interests of the U.S. ruling class (which had never accepted Trump as a member anyway ---- among other things, too many bankruptcies) be damned.

- Advertisement -

Now it has been known since the Republican primaries that Trump is a bully, a businessman about whom the word "shady" would be by some considered a mild epithet, a man with a clearly authoritarian streak, a documented liar, a man with some serious questions about his personal if and character, and so on and so forth. BUT, using his four principal "isms"/phobias, racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and homophobia (very quietly) he could "rally the crowd." The "principal four" have been at the center of Republican ideology for decades, but with dog whistles. But this man brought them out in the open --- and he didn't fade away. He just got more popular.

As Paul Krugman put it most succinctly:

"For a long time business seemed to have this game under control: win elections with racial dog whistles, then turn to an agenda of tax cuts and deregulation. But sooner or later something like Trump was going to happen: a candidate who meant the racism seriously, with the enthusiastic support of the Republican base, and couldn't be controlled."

As I said in that earlier column from 2017:

"Well, a Deal has been made. The leading members of the economically dominant sector of the ruling class, including at least some members of his cabinet, likely have the goods on Trump, enough goods to lead to impeachment, even by a Republican-dominated Congress. But, they like his strong regulation-destruction policy. They didn't like his foreign policy. They do now. Since they have had so many tax cuts since Reagan, even though they didn't get the ones that were snuck into the failed Trumpcare, they decided that they can wait on further tax cuts. As long as he is a good boy on the issues central to their corporate interests, they will leave him in place. And they don't care if he burnishes his reactionary credentials on the backs of the undocumented immigrants, the African-Americans, the poor, the LGBTQ community, and so on and so forth."

Now it is clearly coming undone, on trade, tariffs, NATO, (not U.S. military spending overall --- for Trump is vastly increasing it), and what has been known since the end of World War II as the "Western Alliance." What it has really been is the foundation for the Post World War II U.S. Empire-without-having-to-physically-control-territory. And that is something that the U.S. ruling class is absolutely NOT going to give up. It has been much too profitable.

- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: .But neoliberalism does work, it just doesn't do what it's supposed to. It might not be good for the population at large, but it has facilitated a massive upward redistribution of wealth --the poor are scrubbed clean of everything; the rich drink it up.. {MID-302649}
.But neoliberalism does work, it just doesn't do what it's supposed to. It might not be good for the population at large, but it has facilitated a massive upward redistribution of wealth --the poor are scrubbed clean of everything; the rich drink it up..
(Image by anokarina)   Permission   Details   DMCA

And so, the U.S. ruling class has a three-way choice. They can wait him out and see if he returns to the ruling-class friendly mode. That is highly unlikely, at least until after the fall elections, by which time much damage will have been done. They can seriously attempt to modify his polices, through their allies in Congress, starting with Mitch McConnell. Or they can turn on him, knowing that the Dominionist Mike Pence would be a much more reliable occupant of the White House.

After all, as is well-known, their two most cherished objectives have been reached: the massive tax cuts for the rich and the large corporations and "deregulation," otherwise known as Steve Bannon's "deconstruction of the Administrative State." After all, when the most prominent avatar of the latter, Scott Pruitt, had gotten the bulk of the dirty work (literally) done, but was becoming an ever-increasing embarrassment, they got rid of him, didn't they.

As noted above, the ruling class has got the goods on Trump., and they don't need Mueller to get them. John Brennan, the former Director of the CIA, said as much on television (more than once). As I have said before, I think that when things get too hot, Trump will resign (after pardoning himself, knowing that he has a Supreme Court that will let him get away with that --- especially if Brett Kavanaugh is on it [note, I wrote this before Trump's announcement of his pick]), and set up his own openly fascist party (without the label, for sure), with Steve Bannon as his consigliere. But if he continues on this election-campaign-driven policy the ruling class will not tolerate this guy. And he will have to go, one way or another.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books. In addition to his position on OpEdNews as a "Trusted Author," he is a Senior Editor, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pope Francis and Change in the Roman Catholic Church

Limbaugh, Santorum, Sex, and the Origins of the Roman Catholic Church

The "Irrepressible Conflict" and the Coming Second Civil War

Gay Marriage and the Constitution

The Republican Party and the Separation of Church and State: Change Does Happen

What the Gunners Want: What's in Rick Perry's Pocket, Unlimited

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 