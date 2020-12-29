The Trump Chronicles, 2020, Part 1

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation." S. Jonas, Aug., 2018

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The U.S. Covid 19 pandemic (or as I call it, the Trumpidemic2020[C]): What Trump will be most remembered for.

(Image by Pixabay: jewhisperer) Details DMCA



Introduction

As I said as the beginning of my previous three columns for OpEdNews, as we come to the end of the first proto-fascist Presidency in U.S. history, what was originally was planned to be a four-part series of listings of my published columns on "Trump and Trumpism," with a brief comment on each one, has become a five-part series. That is because in 2020 I posted a total of 55 columns on OpEdNews. 44 of them were Trump-related, so I am splitting the 2020 set in two.

Referring to Trump, I say "proto-fascist" because of course Trump, try as he might, did not achieve creating even a modified version of fascism at the governmental level. But it has been clear for quite some time that that is what he and the forces behind him were aiming for. And his behavior in his attempt to overthrow the election Joe Biden, amateurish and scattershot to be sure, which will continue at least until the official tallying of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, indicates that authoritarianism is exactly what he has had in mind. Just imagine (perish the thought, actually) what we might be facing if a) the votes were closer in the swing states, b) the Republican judges who ruled against him followed the law but had been total Trumpist ideologues, and c) he had had capable legal counsel. Oh my!

But it should be noted, that as of this writing (Dec. 29, 2020) he is encouraging pro-Trump in-person forces (literally) to show up in Washington on Jan. 6 to "protest" the official counting of the Electoral Votes in the Congress. As well, he is encouraging those Republicans who have already announced that that will be challenging the official tally to certainly do so. (Louis Gohmert is the latest of those: suing the Vice-President, no less!) It is impossible to tell at his time what Trump has in mind, calling out potentially armed protesters. Interestingly enough, a hotel that has been intermittently frequented by some "Proud Boys" announced that it is cosign for the period Jan. 4-6.

Given what the Proud Boys, egged on by Trump, have been at least thinking about, it should be recalled that on March 23, 1933, when the German Reichstag (parliament) was called into session to consider a motion for changing the Weimar Constitution to in effect make Hitler Dictator for Life, after having had expelled the Communist Party members, the Nazis surrounded the chamber and the remaining Deputies with armed Sturm Abteilung (SA, "Storm") troopers in uniform. Hitler got his necessary 2/3's majority. One wonders if Trump has in mind something along these lines.

Now let's assume that the true Electoral Vote does go though and former Vice-President Biden does statutorily become President-elect, despite Trump's phumphering around now. Assuming that he stays in the country (and he may not), depending very much on how Trump is and/or is not prosecuted for his many crimes (Federal, state, and local*), he may well be a major fixture in U.S. politics for some time to come. And of course, if he doesn't make it to the role of First Fascist Dictator for the U.S., a position for which he hopes to be running in 2024, there are many true Republicans more than ready to stand in in his place. That list begins with Ted Cruz (from whom the fascist-wizard Steve Bannon --- and he is a real wizard, not like the one in "The Wizard of Oz" --- originally came to Trump, along with Kellyanne Conway). This all depends, of course, in which direction the dominant sector of the U.S. capitalist ruling class wants to go.

As for the 2020 list, here are the first 22 of the 44 Trump-related columns that I posted in this space in 2020. The second set will be posted next week.

And so, to this week's list :

1. "The Mueller Report and The Third Article of Impeachment that Might Have Been," as for example on witness/evidence tampering. Click Here.

2. "Trump and Lynching: An Historical Comparative Analysis." Trump used the word "lynching" to describe the Impeachment process in the House of Representatives. This column visits, briefly, true lynching in the U.S. Jim Crow South, and the crowds that attended them, with some comparisons to the behavior of Nazi guards at the Extermination Camps in World War II. Click Here.

3. "Trump Transactionalism Writ Large: The Soleimani Assassination and the Letter 'U'."

The most likely reason for the Soleimani assassination? One of Trump's typical WMDs, Weapons of Mass Distraction (from the Ukraine mess). Click Here.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).