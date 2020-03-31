One-and-a-Half Months in the Life of Trump; 10 Days in the Life (and death) of New York City

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)

"To announce that there must be no criticism of the President . . . is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public. Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him or anyone else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant, about him than about anyone else."

Theodore Roosevelt, Editorial in The Kansas City Star May 7, 1918

On the morning of March 26, 2020, "Morning Joe's" Joe Scarborough (MSNBC) read off a list of dates over a period of six weeks or so from January 20, 2020, with a series of quotes from Trump. (The numbers of reported cases nationally from March 13, 2020 through March 26, 2020 are to be found below.) The list will be followed by a series of reports in The New York Times about events happening to real people and real institutions over the week from March 21 to March 28, 2020.

The Trump List

Jan. 20 "I'm not worried at all. I'm totally unconcerned. One person coming in from China." (The CDC discussed this case and issued its first warning of a possible epidemic on January 21, 2020.)

Jan. 24 "It will all work out well." (There 2 reported cases. The Chinese/S. Korean experience with this highly contagious, air-borne, potentially fatal disease and their rapidly instituted control measures, were already well-known.)

Jan. 28 "Johnson & Johnson have developed a drug." (5 reported cases. Very little testing going on. It happened that what he said about the drug was/is not true.)

Jan. 30 "There's very little problem. There are 5 people with the illness. They are all recovering." (5 reported cases. Very little testing going on. Trump reported to be resistant to the idea of mass testing. Much speculation as to the reason[s] why. It is rumored that if wide-spread testing were to be done and the numbers were to turn out to be real, the stock market would tank and that would hurt his re-reelection chances.)

Jan. 31 Trump issues his travel ban on any foreign national who would be coming from China, but U.S. are to be allowed in, some but not all of whom were to be placed under quarantine. At the time, both Secretary of Health and Human services, Alex Azar and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield were holding that the epidemic risk in the U.S. was low.

Feb. 5 CDC finally starts shipping tests but they turn out to be faulty. Trump turns down a WHO offer of a German quick-test-kit being used around the world. The reasons are unclear. (11 reported cases, and of course there is very little testing going on.)

Feb. 10 "By April it will go away, miraculously." (11 reported cases. Hannity et al are telling their listeners that reports of a potential epidemic by the "media mob" are a "media/Democrat Hoax," by forces "weaponizing" the available information in an attempt "to bludgeon Trump.")

Feb. 23 "It's very much under control." (15 reported cases.)

