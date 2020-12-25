The Trump Chronicles, 2019

--------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Introduction

As I said as the beginning of my previous two columns for OpEdNews, as we come to the end of the first proto-fascist Presidency in U.S. history, in this series of what will be four columns, I will be listing the "columns on Trump and Trumpism" that I have published in this space, one column for each of the four Trump-years, with a brief comment on each one. (And man, during this year 26 of my mostly weekly columns were about Trump or related topics. He did have a way of dominating the news.) I say "proto-fascist" because of course Trump did not achieve even a modified version of fascism at the governmental level. But it has been clear for quite some time that that is what he and the forces behind him were aiming for. And his behavior in his attempt to overthrow the election of President-Elect Joe Biden, amateurish and scattershot to be sure, indicate that authoritarianism is exactly what he has in mind. Just imagine (perish the thought, actually) what we might be facing if a) the votes were closer in the swing states, b) the Republican judges who ruled against him were replaced with Trumpist ideologues, and c) he had he capable legal counsel. Oh my!

Nevertheless, despite the phumphering around now, depending very much on how he is and/or is not prosecuted for his many crimes (Federal, state, and local*), he may well be a major fixture in U.S. politics for some time to come. And of course, if he doesn't make it to the role of First Fascist Dictator for the U.S., a position for which he hopes to be running in 2024, there are many true Republicans more than ready to stand in in his place. That list begins with Ted Cruz (from whom the fascist-wizard Steve Bannon --- and he is a real wizard, not like the one in "The Wizard of Oz" --- originally came to Trump, along with Kellyanne Conway). This all depends, of course, in which direction the dominant sector of the U.S. capitalist ruling class wants to go.

And so, to the list :

1. "The Reichstag Fire, the 'Border Crisis' and the Establishment of Dictatorship"

Click Here.

At the beginning of 2019, after the 2018 elections went against him, in the House at any rate, Trump was trying to gin up a "border crisis," presumably in order to use it to declare dictatorial power. This column compares how Hitler and the Nazis used the "Reichstag Fire," (which they secretly set) as an important prop in what become the successful establishment if Hitler as Dictator. (Trump obviously failed in his own attempt.)

2. "'Hair Trump or Herr Trump,' Revisited"

Click Here.

This column re-posted a column by this title that I originally published on October 6, 2015, considering the similarities and differences between the two men, their politics, and the historical/political realities in which they functioned.

3. "Ann Coulter's Wall and Trump's Continuing Drive towards Fascism"

Click Here.

