 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Hair Trump or Herr Trump, Revisited

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Jonas       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/21/19

Author 50778
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)
- Advertisement -

It seems appropriate to publish this column on the second anniversary of the assumption of the Presidency by Donald Trump, a President, it is safe to say, unlike any the U.S. has ever had. Back in the Fall of 2015, as the Presidential primary season was getting into full swing, I wrote a column on him entitled "Hair Trump or Herr Trump." In it, I dealt with the number of fascist tendencies that already seemed to be appearing in Trump's person and politics. (And they were being noted by other observers as well, as noted in that column See here, here, here, here, and here.) As Trump proceeds through his Presidency, I thought that it might be useful, or at least interesting, to go back and take a look at the fascist tendencies he did, and did not, project at the time. And then to see what's is going on now.

Hitler-Trump Comparo
Hitler-Trump Comparo
(Image by Renegade98)   Details   DMCA

In the original, I noted on the similarities that:

- Advertisement -

1. There's the racism, the xenophobia, and in Trump's case, substituting for Hitler's extreme prejudice against one religious grouping, the Jews, it's another, the Muslims.

2. Trump has the ability to whip up the right audiences into a frenzy. As well, there's the frequent name-calling in re opponents. (And now, in referencing certain opponents like Rep. Adam Schiff, Trump has descended into curse/name-calling.

3. There's the "our nation must be great again" theme, prominently displayed.

- Advertisement -

4. For Hitler the great national enemy was the Soviet Union. During the campaign, Trump seemed to be openly aiming criticism at Russia. We now we know that for Trump Russia was hardly an adversary, but rather a place to build the then-next Trump Tower (and he did make a radical change in the Repub. Platform on the matter of Ukraine, little remarked upon at the time).

5. Then, as I noted, there were the vague promises of a great future, without telling much about exactly how they planned/plan to get there. There's the ample use of the Big Lie Technique. A characteristic that kept/keeps both men going is that they didn't/don't embarrass. They never had/have to apologize, explain, defend. They were/are the prefect avatars of the Roy Cohn/Lee Atwater consummate principle of politics: "Always attack; never defend." Finally, it is clear that Trump just loves personal power, just like Hitler did. (Actually, at the time no one could have predicted just how much lying Trump would engage in. Hitler [and his Propaganda Minster Josef Goebbels] reserved it for special occasions.)

6. While in 2015 Trump did not have mass following Hitler had, even before the passage of the Enabling Act which made him dictator, now Trump's solid "base" approximates what Hitler had at the time of the last free elections in Germany in 1932: in the 35-40% range.

7. Finally, while in 2015, in comparison with Hitler, Trump did not have a large, well-organized political party behind him, now of course, because of the Rightward Imperative and the primary system, Trump "owns" the Republican Party, at least electorally. Of the Repubs. are shrinking and exactly how well-organized they are no one really knows, but they still are the national right-wing party, and for the most part they are Trump's.

Now as to the differences.

1. Trump does not have a private army. Hitler had the "SA," Die Sturmabteilung, the Storm Troopers/"Brownshirts." (I just learned that they wore the brownshirts because when the thuggish SA gangs were being formed from demobilized soldiers after the end of the First World War, brown military shirts that had been worn by Prussian soldiers in that conflict could be bought really cheaply, as war-surplus.) It was large (up to 3 million mainly part-timers) violent, and active. Trump would likely just love to have something similar, but while there are plenty of armed right-wing "militias" around the country, their level of organization compared with the SA's is something they (and Trump, if he were to be so inclined) can only dream of.

- Advertisement -

Origins of the SA
Origins of the SA
(Image by foundin_a_attic)   Details   DMCA

2. Hitler was arguably history's greatest Keynesian political economist, relying not only on heavy military spending to pull Germany out of the Great Depression but on mass infrastructure and social spending (e.g., on strengthening German national health insurance) as well.

3. From close to its beginnings the Nazi Party relied in part on foreign money for its funding. (I have pointed out on a number of occasions that one George Herbert Walker was an early (from 1923) U.S. Nazi funder. In 2015, there was no public knowledge of the foreign connections Trump actually had, and that seemed to be difference between Trump and Hitler. Now our knowledge of the Trump foreign connections, especially to Russia, is growing by leaps and bounds There actually seem to have been foreign campaign contributions through the National Rifle Association but that pales in comparison to the Russian election intervention on Trump's behalf.

5. In the 2015 column I pointed out that in contrast with Hitler, Trump has no firm broad-based belief system when it comes to policy. Even in defined areas like tax cuts for the rich, whether or not he believes the Republican myth that tax cuts for the rich and the large corporations make the economy grow, he has a strong personal interest in the matter, as he does on government regulation. That is, as many observers have noted his style is "transactional," that is focused on the moment on his personal (in terms of either monetary or ego needs) and perceived political needs.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books. In addition to his position on OpEdNews as a "Trusted Author," he is a Senior Editor, (more...)
 

Steven Jonas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pope Francis and Change in the Roman Catholic Church

Limbaugh, Santorum, Sex, and the Origins of the Roman Catholic Church

The "Irrepressible Conflict" and the Coming Second Civil War

Gay Marriage and the Constitution

The Republican Party and the Separation of Church and State: Change Does Happen

What the Gunners Want: What's in Rick Perry's Pocket, Unlimited

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 