Republo-Fascism and Trump: A Brief Review of SJ Columns on the Subject

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



National Socialist League 1975. Note the date. It isn't 1925. And indeed, .there are good people on both sides..

Introduction :

Numbers of observers/analysts have been writing about the potential for the development of fascism in the United States for some years now. Journalists who have been using the term to describe the threats coming from the Trump Wing of the Republican Party and its allies even further to the Right include such voices as the liberal columnist for The New York Times Paul Krugman and the certainly not-so-liberal-until-rather-recently television political analyst and morning show host (as well as well-known Boston Red Sox fan) Joe Scarborough. Books have been published on the topic too, from Jason Stanley's How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them , to Anne Applebaum's Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism . In fact, many voices on the liberal-and-further Left have been publishing analyses and warnings of this type for some years now.

Now it happens that a recent article on the same subject has aroused particular attention because, it would seem, the words are not those of a liberal. They are those of one of the original "Neo-cons," Robert Kagan. He began his column in a recent issue of The Washington Post with these words:

"The United States is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves. The warning signs may be obscured by the distractions of politics, the pandemic, the economy and global crises, and by wishful thinking and denial."

Now it happens further that the word "fascism" does not appear once in this column of close to 6000 words, but the word "Trump" appears 119 times. Now while Mr. Kagan may not consider the two words to be inextricably linked but as readers of my writings know, I certainly do. Which is what the bulk of this column is about; that is, the linkage of "Trump" and "fascism." Presumably because of the political background from which he comes, Mr. Kagan's warning of severe troubles for U.S. Constitutional democracy to come if developments in what I have called the Trumpublican Party are not effectively countered and soon, has attracted considerable attention beyond the political boundaries from which such warnings traditionally have come. "People are worried," and so they should be. Some are concerned that it may not be possible to stop the "Republo-fascist Train" that is currently roaring down the track. I do not think that that is necessarily true, but the time is getting close when that train may indeed become unstoppable.

The primary purpose of this column is to offer a summary of my perspective on the dangers which face us from Trump and the current Republican Party in its historical context, going back to the early 20th century, specifically in the context of the oncoming fascist threat. Unlike certain Trump/Republican analysts who use the term "fascism," in most of the columns cited below I have presented a specific definition of the term. My most recent version of it goes as follows:

"There is a single, all-powerful executive branch of government, in service of a capitalist ruling class that controls, for the most part, the functions of production, distribution, finance, and exchange. There is no separation of the principal governmental powers: executive, legislative, and judicial. There are no independent media. There is a single national ideology, based on some combination of racism, misogyny, religious bigotry and authoritarianism, homophobia, and xenophobia. There is a political party supporting the movement. There is a state propaganda machine using the big and little lie techniques. There may be a full-blown dictatorship, a charismatic leader, engagement in foreign wars, and the use of the mob/private armies to enforce governmental control."

And now to the summaries/presentation of the columns, by year.

2015

"Hair Trump or Herr Trump?" was my first on the subject, published in October, 2015. At that time, Trump certainly had fascist tendencies in, for example, his own personality and politics, but he did not have a political party behind him nor did he have a mass base, both essential elements of the fascist leadership of the nations mentioned above. In two columns later that year I dealt with some examples and features of 20th and 21st century fascism (the latter examples obviously not one of the five principal fascist states of the 20th century).

2016

In 2016, I discussed the growing "Republican-Christian Alliance" (which of course had been around since the days of Reagan and the "Moral Majority" in the 1980's). It was becoming an ever-larger force within the Republican Party under Trump's leadership. (It also played a major role in my 1996 novel of "future history" entitled The 15% Solution, purportedly published in 2048 on the 25th anniversary of the end of the 2nd Civil War and the re-establishment of U.S. Constitutional Democracy, in which an entity called the American Christian Nation Party succeeds the Republican Party, as the sole political party of its era, and leads the nation to the full establishment of fascism.)

