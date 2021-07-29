American Exceptionalism: Fascism Arrives in Slow Motion

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Unfortunately, it's not. It's just coming on differently.

Brief Introduction

An earlier version of this column was published just about a week before the pub. date of this one (see the end note). With the performance of the Republo-Fascists around the first House Select Committee hearing on the Insurrection of 1/6/21, ranging from calling the testimony of the Capitol Policemen present "performance art," to still denying that anything at all untoward happened, if anything things are getting worse. (By the way, if Joe Scarborough of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" can refer to the present Republican Party as fascist, which he does now with great frequency, well I can too.) But just remember, just as, I have been told, Trump-Rep. Elise Stefanik was one who referred to the testimony of the Capitol Police at that hearing as "performance art," she should know what she is talking about. For she, of course, is engaging in the performance art of "being pregnant."

A longer Introduction, on "American Exceptionalism"

Many inhabitants of the United States of America like to refer to themselves as "Americans," as a distinctive citizenry, even though literally every inhabitant of each and every nation of the Western Hemisphere is one. Furthermore, despite this reality, many "Americans" (that is inhabitants of the U.S. of A.) especially those who inhabit the political Center on over to the Right, like to refer to "American Exceptionalism:" exceptionally strong, exceptionally free, exceptionally brave, exceptionally "democratic," exceptionally generous, and so forth. I must say that I am not one of those. In fact, I have written on the true nature of "American exceptionalism," on these pages, about ten years ago. There is indeed a list of "exceptional" characteristics for the U.S.A., and it is not exactly one that one would want to boast about (unless one if well over to the Right, of course).

And here it is:

1. The US simply ignores treaties to which it is a party, like the Geneva Conventions and the UN Convention Against Torture, without so much as a by-your-leave.

2. In the US, Administrations can ignore its own Constitution, as in the case of its Article VI and the above-mentioned torture policy, without anyone in a position of authority saying boo to a goose. (Under Trump, of course, the list of Constitutional violations got rather longer, e.g., see what Trump thought his powers were under Article II in comparison with what they really are.)

3. The US is the only advanced capitalist country without a national health insurance system, to say nothing of a national health service.

4. The US has the largest military empire in the world, bar none.

5. Among the major Western democracies, it is the only one in which one major party runs in major part on right-wing religious bigotry, homophobia, Islamophobia, and climate change denial.

6. It is one of very few capitalist countries that has no civilian population with a personal recollection of war on its own soil, and its consequences.

