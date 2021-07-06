The Republo-Fascists are on the March; Who Should We Attack? The Dems. of course

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this country shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this country." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)



As I have noted recently , the Republo-Fascist Train is roaring down the track. By definition, the modern Republican Party is well on its way to becoming, or at least in its current leadership is desirous of becoming, a fascist party, at least in the sense of how that term can be defined in relation to the characteristics of the five principal countries of the 20th century that are generally described as having been "fascist": Hungary, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Spain:

"There is a single, all powerful executive branch of government, in service of a capitalist ruling class that controls for the most part the functions of production, distribution and exchange. There is no separation of powers [one of James Madison's signal contributions to the then-unique form of government established by the Constitution]. Thus, there are no de facto independent judicial or legislative branches, at any level. There is no independent media. There is a single national ideology, based on some combination of racism, misogyny, religious bigotry and authoritarianism, homophobia, and xenophobia. There is a state propaganda machine using the big and little lie techniques. There may be a full-blown dictatorship, a charismatic leader, engagement in foreign wars, and the use of the mob/private armies."

They are obviously not there yet, but of course under Trump a number of these characteristics, as predicted for example by Jack Goldsmith early in 2017, appeared and/or were on their way to be being developed. Trump obviously wanted to transition to a fascist form of government, even if he had not the foggiest idea of its historical basis and characteristics. "No separation of powers" (with him ultimately in control) is exactly what he was always shooting for and which brought him to William Barr, whose "19-page letter" outlining a uniquely powerful Executive Branch originally brought him to Trump's attention. Trump, by, for example, routinely refusing to comply or authorizing refusal to comply by his subordinates with subpoenas form the Congress, indicated that separation of powers was just wasn't for him, and were, for example, his attempts to subvert or at least go around the law in relation to building and funding his famous "Wall" (that is when he wasn't having any luck getting Mexico to pay for it).

Although he didn't indicate that he would like to get rid of the Judicial Branch, he certainly tried to pack it with as many right-wing judges as he could. As for the media, his views were very clear. If he could have pronounced Hitler's words for the media and how he characterized them, "Die Luegen Presse" (even though is grandfather was born in Germany, Trump probably couldn't have managed the umlauted pronunciation), he might have preferred them to his favorite "fake news." But of course, they mean the same thing --- no independent media. As for a national ideology based on the list in the definition above, as the Republo-Fascists draw ever-closer to the Christian-Right, that's pretty obvious, both for Trump and the current Republo-Fascist Party. There was no state propaganda machine under Trump, but Fox"News", OAN"N", Rush Limbaugh's clones, and etc. certainly served and still serve the purpose. They are collectively (as many are saying) the Propaganda Channel. Then we come to a charismatic leader and the use of the mob, which of course came only once, but that's "so far."

So, we come to a fascist-party-in-the-making and I am hardly the only historian/journalist/-political-analyst using that term. We've got some real problems, folks, with one of the two political parties that dominate the system (sorry Greens, but that's reality) wanting to do away with it (and all its faults) because if they don't, as is well-known because of the demographic changes that are coming down the track, they face the very real prospect of becoming a permanent minority party. Now, for better or worse we live in a Constitutional Republic-on-the-Surface which is dominated by a two-party electoral system.

And so further, given that there is no organized mass/labor-based left-wing movement in this country (that went the way of the Communist-led CIO unions which were conveniently put out-of-the-way by the Taft-Hartley Act in 1947) and the current Black-rights movement has yet to come anywhere close to having the power that the New Deal-bred labor movement had, all we've got folks, for better or for worse, folks, is the Democratic Party.

Limited, for sure, but there are certainly progressive (in the current U.S. sense of the word) elements in it and the Joe Biden who is President is a rather different political person than the Joe Biden who was a Senator. In 1932, the Democratic nominators for President considered Franklin Delano Roosevelt to be a nice man, who offend no one, who as New York State Governor had done a reasonable job with limited in combatting the effects of the Great Depression. "Shallow" was a word used to describe him. No one foresaw what FDR would become. Is Joe Biden FDR? Only history will determine that. But it would appear, again given the Constitutional structure of the U.S. government and its constraints on his powers, and the two-party system, he is the only game in town for those of us who want to derail that on-rushing Republo-Fascist train.

But there are certainly those who disagree. Take one Paul Street, a self-described political analyst. As far as he is concerned, the enemy is --- the Democrats! Instead of hammering the Republo-Fascists and telling us what must be done, within and outside of the Democratic Pay in order to defeat them, Mr. Street spends all of his time hammering the Democratic Party and telling us why the only possible tool we have to prevent the Fascist-Revolution-in-Full from occurring cannot possibly do that. Not helpful. (But then again, I do not find too much of the opinion published on CounterPunch to be helpful in the on-going struggle to prevent the advent of full-blown Republo-Fascism in the U.S. helpful.)

First it must be noted that Mr. Street lumps together the Democratic Party which does have an AOC-Bernie wing with the old Clinton-Gore/Democratic Leadership Council Democratic Party, which in fact is pretty much gone. Certainly, the DLC characterized by Bill Clinton's famous phrase from his 1996 State of the Union Address (which I happened to have heard live as an on-air analyst for Long Island's Channel 21 News) --- the Era of Big Government is Over --- words that could have come from the mouth of Ronal Reagan --- is long gone. Joe Biden who, admittedly, was a DLC member, has now proposed the widest variety of "Big Government" projects than any President since Harry Turman (some say FDR). (Yes, Truman did have many faults, the worst of which was making sure that Winston Churchill's Cold War really did get underway, reigniting "The 75 Years War Against the Soviet Union," which Churchill began with the Intervention in 1917.) But before that, he did re-introduce the Wagner-Murray-Dingell Bill for National Health Insurance and he did veto the original passage of the Taft-Hartley Act.) So let us not lump the present Democratic Party (which of course still has a [thankfully small] Blue Dog Caucus) with the old one.

With that prelude in mind, let's take a look at the headings that Mr. Street uses for his analysis, plus excerpts, with some SJ commentary. His full article can be seen at: click here.

+1. Demobilization. "By giving the nation's working-class majority little if anything positive to vote and fight for, the Democrats repeatedly reveal their progressive-sounding rhetoric as manipulatively elitist and inauthentic" . . . . I suggest looking at the content of the wide variety of pieces of legislation the Democrats have proposed. Surely, it was the DLC that "helped Reagan, Bush senior, Bush junior, and Trump ascend to the White House." I used to write frequently on the DLC. (In fact in my Christian "future history, "The 15% Solution," originally published in 1996, it was the DLC, by doing nothing effective in opposition, which gave a major push to the eventual establishment of the "Republican-Christian Alliance" which eventually led to the fascist "American Christian Nation Party" which established apartheid in the former United States) These Dems. are different, whether one wants to accept that fact or not.

