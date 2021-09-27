 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Enviro Eco Nature   

Nitrogen Toxicity and the Future of Sustainable Agriculture

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 83637
Message Jamie Wendland
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)


(Image by public Image)   Details   DMCA

Lake Menomin located in the heart of Menomonie, Wisconsin, is one of the most polluted lakes in the state. Fed by the Red Cedar River, which is continually pumping more and more nitrogen into it, the lake has taken on a permanent green tone from all the algae well-fertilized by the continual flow of the river.

Despite his best efforts, the mayor has been completely powerless to do anything about it because of a lack of cooperation on behalf of the state. They'll work with him to a point as long he conforms to the conventional thinking that it is phosphorus polluting the lake rather than nitrogen.

The problem is that it isn't phosphorus polluting the lake--it's clearly nitrogen.

To the state and the all the farmers upstream producing the pollutant, the source of contamination is going to be phosphorus because this is what they are willing to cut back on.

Nitrogen is the one nutrient no farm can do without.

Cutting back on nitrogen would prove disastrous to the crops growing along up to the river's banks and that is what it all comes down to. There are many lakes in Wisconsin and elsewhere that are algae rich due to a continual leaching of agricultural-originated nitrogen and everybody knows it.

The states aren't likely to address nitrogen leaching and toxicity because every farmer needs it.

Organic farmers need nitrogen just as much as conventional farmers and simply derive it from a different source. They're no more likely to rally the state to limit nitrogen use even though they champion themselves as environmentalists because they need nitrogen just as badly every other farm.

Let's take a moment to explain nitrogen toxicity. While it's true that nitrogen is the most major component of our atmosphere--78%, in fact, land-based nitrogen is exceeding what the earth can naturally assimilate through plant material or other means.

The other major problem with nitrogen is that unless plant material is utilizing it, nitrogen just keeps leaching. It isn't filtered out and it never dissipates or breaks down. What this means for lakes is that nitrogen produced primarily by agriculture and, to a lesser extent golf courses, is overfeeding algae. This leads to tremendous blooms resulting bright green water.

At the end of the algae life-cycle it dies, sinks to the bottom and decomposes. The decomposition process uses up oxygen, which in the case of excessive algae bloom results in the suffocation of fish and other marine life.

Nitrogen toxicity is literally killing our lakes.

The first lakes that were affected were the human-made lakes. This is because while they artificially created the water portion an aquatic environment they never put the filter on--the marsh or wetlands.

It's like running an engine without an oil filter.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jamie Wendland Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jamie Wendland is respected for well-researched political and cultural analysis. A contributor to Russian Pravda.RU and Oped News his articles and commentary also appear in a variety of international publications and journals. Feel free to email (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bain Capital's grip on addiction--The profit behind 12-step treatment

The Depth of Black History-The Bias of Archeology

How Jehovah's Witnesses Won Colin Kaepernick's Right to NOT Honor the Flag

A Right to Assemble Chaos--Why American Police Incite Riots

Subjective Injustice-Disorderly Conduct Laws In America

Why Americans Love War--The Pentagon's Propaganda Machine

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 