Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Depth of Black History-The Bias of Archeology

By       Message Jamie Wendland       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 83637
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

I remember when I first began to question the established version of Black history as a young teen.

It was just one of those odd tidbits of information that you pick up along the way and usually it doesn't go any further. This wasn't the case with me in this instance because I found it forced me to completely rethink everything I have ever been "taught" about black or African history.

To American schoolchildren, even in the 21st century, black history begins and ends with slavery. It graduates from this starting point, building and progressing onward to the grand finale of black history-MLK and the Civil Rights movement.

As a kid learning all this back in the nineteen seventies much of it was more current events, because Martin Luther King had only been murdered just a few years back and LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act within my own scope of memory.

- Advertisement -

The bit of seemingly irrelevant piece of information I stumbled upon completely challenged absolutely everything I had ever learned about black history.

I discovered that the medical procedure of a caesarian section originated in Africa.

The practice was observed in 1887 performed by an African in Uganda during British colonialism (another sordid part of African history kept from schoolchildren.) The procedure was so advanced, however, that it wasn't even possible in the west until about forty years later.

- Advertisement -

As even a fourteen-year-old kid at Riverside Junior High I was astounded and baffled by this fact. We were taught that Africa was this primitive wasteland devoid of all greater thought and intellect until those nice British came along to "civilize" them.

Africans were pigmies, cannibals and those really tall dudes standing there on one leg with a pole all day.

They were disorganized, helpless and primitive with no further culture than a goat skin drum and as a result, were easy pickings for the evil slave traders who came along to snatch them all up and haul their asses to America.

Along with slavery white people educated and civilized black people and finally, good old, white Abe Lincoln came along to free them, and at which point it all begins. To American schoolchildren, Harriet Tubman is the beginning of black history as we know it.

Given this, the thought of Africans performing a complicated surgical procedure at least a full century before the more civilized west completely blew my young mind. A C-section is a difficult and precise surgical procedure. Two lives literally depend on the skill and experience of a highly trained professional.

The Africans surely didn't just have some witchdoctor slice a woman's stomach open with a sharp rock and then hoped for the best.

- Advertisement -

This is advanced science.

I thought to myself that this is contrary to everything I had ever learned about black or African history. If these people were so advanced as to master a C-section, what other sciences did they practice long before the west that I wasn't being told?

As the history teacher, Mr. Rosenberg droned on and on only about the American black's slave experience, I found myself more curious about the advanced sciences of ancient Africa and their real role in human progress.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jamie Wendland is a Sociologist known for well-researched political and cultural analysis. A contributing columnist for Russian Pravda.RU his articles and commentary also appear in a variety of international publications and journals. Feel free (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bain Capital's grip on addiction--The profit behind 12-step treatment

How Jehovah's Witnesses Won Colin Kaepernick's Right to NOT Honor the Flag

A Right to Assemble Chaos--Why American Police Incite Riots

Medicating Childhood-An American Zombie Apocalypse

Subjective Injustice-Disorderly Conduct Laws In America

Democrat Embrace Of Repression-Why Mitt Romney Was Actually Better For The Liberal Agenda

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 