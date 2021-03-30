 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 3/30/21

Maybe Shakespeare Really Didn't Write the Plays. Really...

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512932
Message Al Hirschfield
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Shakespeare's Unorthodox Biography by Diana Price Diana Price discusses why the Shakespeare Authorship Question is a legitimate academic subject. Her book, .Shakespeare's Unorthodox Biography: New ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Keir Cutler)   Details   DMCA

Like most people, from time to time I've come across the accusations that someone else really wrote Shakespeare's plays, and have dismissed them at face value, as nonsense. I've, of course, done so without any knowledge whatsoever of the whole question at hand (who was it that said "Ignorance is the natural state of the mind"?)

I always just assumed that the accusations were based on petty jealousies regarding the fact that anyone could possibly write such masterpieces. And so, in order to deprive the writer of the credit, this would put an end to the absurd claim that someone could actually do so... (Yeah, dumb. But the idea was so preposterous to me, that I didn't even stop to think about just how dumb my own explanation was.)

To this date, the idea that William Shakespeare did not write the plays or poems attributed to him, is still a very marginally held belief. Every year (we are told) a "major biography" appears by a generally highly regarded scholar, which simply proceeds to repeat what is already known and assumed about him, with perhaps a few new revelations or perspectives.

But, 101 years ago, a book appeared entitled, "Shakespeare" Identified, in Edward De Vere the Seventeenth Earl of Oxford", written by a man unfortunately named (under the circumstances) "J. Thomas Looney".

Here is a link to the full text of the book: Shakespeare Identified

I must confess that I have not read the book. In fact, I am only posting this piece because the person in the first video, Diana Price, author of, "Shakespeare's Unorthodox Biography: New Evidence of an Authorship Problem", was one of the most impressive "experts" in a completely mind blowing documentary I happened upon called, "Last Will and Testament" (free on Amazon Prime Video), and I could find very little else anywhere, on the internet or YouTube, about the Shakespeare authorship question. (But, just while researching this blurb, I did come across a PBS Documentary broadcast over 30 years ago called:

"The Shakespeare Mystery" (Sorry about the video quality)


The Shakespeare Mystery Frontline, April 19, 1989.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NorthropN156)   Details   DMCA

There is also a major motion picture directed by Rolland Emmerich called "Anonymous", which I just ordered from my local library, and which apparently was the inspiration behind "Last Will and Testament". Emmerich said that the motion picture took some liberties with certain facts, and he wanted a companion piece that didn't.

One more link I'd like to throw into the mix is a interview at DePaul University with the makers of "Last Will and Testament":


Last Will and Testament Shakespeare Documentary | DePaul VAS Discussion with the creators of the documentary Last Will and Testament Guests. Producer Aaron Boyd, Directors Lisa Wilson and Laura Wilson.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DePaul Visiting Artists Series)   Details   DMCA

I can't really overstate the effect that just the "Last Will and Testament" film had on me. It is so well done, and the "alternative narrative" that Edward De Vere was the actual author, and Shakespeare merely a broker and "front man" for what is still almost universally personally attributed to him, seems to me, pretty ironclad. Beginning with the fact that there is not a single bit of evidence linking William Shakespeare to being a writer, at all, let alone the author of the greatest works in the English language. And Shakespeare's life is well-documented enough to have mentioned something like that. De Vere's life, on the other hand, runs perfectly parallel to the plays, and more than explains why he more than likely did write them.

It's interesting that I came across all of this just shortly after posting the article about how the image of Shakespeare, right above where he is buried, is probably the most accurate likeness Shakespeare's Grave Effigy Believed to Be Definitive Likeness.

You know, the one where he really doesn't look anything like a writer....

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Al Hirschfield Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A rapidly aging boy from NJ, with a somewhat radical political bent, and stubbornly persistent anger issues...

The above photo is not of me but of an Indian holy man named Sathya Sai Baba. He is pictured here (in a photo taken in the (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bill Gates Already Building Factories to Manufacture Covid-19 Vaccines

Chomsky Gives a Sobering Assessment of Sanders' Chances

Why Sanders Will Slaughter Trump

Why Tulsi Voted "Present"

Bernie's Cabinet

Even Trumps Come and Go

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 