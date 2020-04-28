 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 4/28/20

Bill Gates Already Building Factories to Manufacture Covid-19 Vaccines

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512932
Message Al Hirschfield

I just find it intriguing that Bill Gates would be building not one, but seven factories to produce what he believes will, one day, eventually be vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic.

"Bill Gates says he will plug money into building factories for seven promising coronavirus vaccine candidates, even though it will mean wasting billions of dollars.

On Thursday's episode of "The Daily Show," the Microsoft billionaire told the host Trevor Noah that his philanthropic organization, the Gates Foundation, could mobilize faster than governments to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Because our foundation has such deep expertise in infectious diseases, we've thought about the epidemic, we did fund some things to be more prepared, like a vaccine effort," Gates said. "Our early money can accelerate things."

Gates said the top seven vaccine candidates would be picked, and then building manufacturing capacity would be built for them. "Even though we'll end up picking at most two of them, we're going to fund factories for all seven, just so that we don't waste time in serially saying, 'OK, which vaccine works?' and then building the factory," he said."

Bill Gates is helping fund new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines

There is no indication anywhere that these factories are anything other than a completely selfless, altruistic, philanthropic enterprise. And perhaps that's just what they are.

But because this is the assumption, no one ever asks, "Will you personally profit in any material way from the manufacturing of the vaccine, if any of the factories which you have helped fund produces them?"

I think it's a fair question, which someone should insist on hard documentation regarding. For me, it somewhat defies imagination that someone would spend billions of dollars on seven factories, at this point in time, for something which when created, will be required to be used by virtually every single person on the planet, and that individual having absolutely no expectation of making a red cent. Any fraction of the revenue generated from such an enterprise, would conceivably make him the richest man in the world, for the second time.

As a businessman, Gates has every right to try and make a buck, anywhere and however he likes (within reasonable limits of course). But not posing as a philanthropist in order to provide cover for his real objectives. He has already come under criticism in legitimate journalistic circles for some "questionable" philanthropic activities (most notably in the March issue of the "Nation" magazine (Bill Gates's Charity Paradox), so I think the question now becomes even more pressing, and reasonable.

It may all be as innocent and "humanistic" as they say.

But I do think it's a fair question to ask.

Bill Gates at Hioe Charity Forum
Bill Gates at Hioe Charity Forum
(Image by GregRubenstein2)   Details   DMCA

(Article changed on April 28, 2020 at 14:59)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Al Hirschfield Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

US Tax Attorney with a somewhat radical political bent.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chomsky Gives a Sobering Assessment of Sanders' Chances

Why Sanders Will Slaughter Trump

Why Tulsi Voted "Present"

Bernie's Cabinet

Even Trumps Come and Go

Pat Robertson: "Trump Allowing Christians to be Slaughtered in Syria"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 