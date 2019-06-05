The Real Problem

- Advertisement -

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll has President Trump with a 48% approval rating. In other words, about half of the population of this country approves of him as President. And if the margin of error is 3%, there is the possibility that the majority of Americans now approve of him. The problem with this, of course, is that Donald Trump is about as perfect an example of the worst kind of human being that any civilization could produce. The fact that half of the country not only sees no real issue here, but actually approves of this type of individual as Chief of State, Commander-in-Chief, Chief Executive, Chief Diplomat and Chief Legislator etc, indicates a fundamental problem that neither impeachment nor even removal from office meaningfully addresses or resolves.

A s long as our culture continues to create a population of so corrupt and debased a sensibility, that it is no longer capable of moral discrimination on even so basic a level, the underlying issues will continue to erode the very essence of what it means to be an American.



Thank God for President Trump

