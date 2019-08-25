Video: Towards Higher Consciousness With Sarada Chiruvolu

Karen A. Dahlman, host of Creative Visions TV, welcomes Sarada Chiruvolu, author & self-realization teacher to this episode to share her extraordinary journey and practice with meditation. Sarada spent many years pursuing a practice of meditation in order to connect with her divinity. Through this process she reached self-realization. In this show Sarada shares what she discovered along her path of devout meditation. She discusses what enlightenment entails, the truth about one's practice of meditation, what to expect, how to work with the energies moving through the chakras and how to prepare for the intensive work that ensues from such a path. Sarada reminds us that Enlightenment is for everyone!

btw: It's hard to believe, but when Sarada made this video, she was 67 years old!

