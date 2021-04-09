Elections 2020, Predictions Revisited

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Trump: .Ah now, all you sheep. Just listen! As for you wolves in there somewhere, I know that you will be listening VERY carefully, won't you..

(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera) Details DMCA



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The day before the 2020 Elections in this space I published a set of predictions about themand Trump. I thought that it would be fun (and perhaps instructive too) to revisit them and see just how accurate and inaccurate they were.

1. I said that Trump could not "win re-election, that is legitimately win by garnering the largest number of votes in the Electoral College. Unless all of the polls are way, and I mean WAY, off, and IF all the votes are counted, Biden will win." But, I went on, "Trump could remain as President past 12:01PM, on Jan. 20, 2021, IF all the votes are not counted and the Supreme Court certifies that they do not have to be, as they did in Bush v. Gore, (Florida) 2020." The most important point here, I think, is that the controversy which Trump and his people stoked and stoked and stoked never managed to make it to the Supreme Court, in large part because they were never able to convince even one lower court, with a "Trump-judge" or not, that they had a case.

Further on the "Supreme Court and Trump" issue, later in that column I said that:

"Chief Justice Roberts has made it clear that he would like to secure the reputation of the Court as a Court-of-final-decision and not a final political body. Yes, he was on the team that made Bush v. Gore possible (with of course Kavanaugh and Barrett). But that was then and this time is different. Trump is a totally self-consumed, out-of-control, idiot. Not the type of person right-wing institutionalists like Roberts want in control of the Federal government. Although the Justice-from-the-Heritage Foundation, Thomas (his wife is a V-P there) and Alito would probably vote for Trump no matter what, Roberts would only need to get one vote from Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch, and Trump would be shown the door. I have confidence that he could do that, for they would be getting enough phone calls from interested parties in, for example, finance, banking, real estate, retail, transportation, and the law (on their VERY private lines, of course). "

But Roberts made sure that the issue never did get to that point.

2. My next point was this: "Many observers have noted that this is one of the most important elections in U.S. history. Among the contenders are those of 1860, 1864, 1932, and 1940. In my view, this is THE most important election in U.S. history, for two reasons. A) If Trump does remain as President and the Republicans retain the Senate majority, as what I have deemed the "Accidental Fascist" he will install a version of fascism. B) But beyond that, it would bring a wider tragedy. Trump himself and many of his closest advisors are Climate Change Deniers. In my view, the worst feature of a Trump 2nd term would be the end of any possibility of controlling the Global Warming that has been over-taking the world for the last 40 years or so (and of course actually began with the beginning of the coal-fired Industrial Revolution in the 18th century). A second Trump term would have meant the World-Wide Triumph of "The Planet-Killer International Fossil Fuel Industry."

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).