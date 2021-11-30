The world at midnight

James Bond 007
Fearful to awaken to the rigours of the day, and fearful, of the ghosts, of midnight sleep
In a world of crises, growing, ever deep.
**
Fearful for my sovereign, sacred, safe, nesting place in life
Amidst, unending angst, and scary, stress and strife.
**
Fearful of Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma and Omicron
Absent, a supra-national, virus-defeating hero, like 007 - James Bond.
**
Fearful of accelerating, life threatening, climate change
As double-minded leaders, are dangerously short-ranged, or totally estranged.
**
Fearful of the Amazon rain forest, slash-and-burn, mayhem, and destruction of trees
A bio-diversity hazard; depleting tiger-cats, dolphins, macaws and bees.
**
