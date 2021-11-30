The world at midnight

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 11/30/2021 at 12:46 PM EST H2'ed 11/30/21

Fearful to awaken to the rigours of the day, and fearful, of the ghosts, of midnight sleep

In a world of crises, growing, ever deep.

**

Fearful for my sovereign, sacred, safe, nesting place in life

Amidst, unending angst, and scary, stress and strife.

**

Fearful of Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma and Omicron

Absent, a supra-national, virus-defeating hero, like 007 - James Bond.

**

Fearful of accelerating, life threatening, climate change

As double-minded leaders, are dangerously short-ranged, or totally estranged.

**

Fearful of the Amazon rain forest, slash-and-burn, mayhem, and destruction of trees

A bio-diversity hazard; depleting tiger-cats, dolphins, macaws and bees.

**

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).