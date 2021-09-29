Daffodils
DAFFODILS
I sit musing; absorbed in the moment, mesmerized by gilded, yellow daffodils
Wondering what life's endless fuss, frenzy and furor, are all about
Appearing beyond; imposing, peaked, silhouettes of grandiose, granite hills
Symbols and sentinels of uneasy stability, in a topsy-turvy world, turned, inside-out
Daffodils, a seamless, standing army of flaxen trumpets; brassy and bright
With riveted eyes, feasting on the heart-stirring, spectacular sight
From deep within, I hear a familiar, gentle, fleeting whisper
Caress my chafed, confused, soul; soothe the raw, painful blisters.
Jewelry
The hidden, beneficent, warm, yellow-scarlet sun, will arise and shine
Chase away fearsome storm-clouds, dense fog and approaching gloom
The good, gentle and kind, will in time align; like intertwined vines
Open-cupped, sun-soaked, drunken, nodding daffodils; mellifluous in airy song
Bells of joy, chime in unison, magically dispel, the unjust, brutal, and wrong
