 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Enviro Eco Nature    H4'ed 9/29/21

Daffodils

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 514273
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Irene Fowler
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Daffodils
Daffodils
(Image by Pixabay: Hans)   Details   DMCA

DAFFODILS

I sit musing; absorbed in the moment, mesmerized by gilded, yellow daffodils

Wondering what life's endless fuss, frenzy and furor, are all about

Appearing beyond; imposing, peaked, silhouettes of grandiose, granite hills

Symbols and sentinels of uneasy stability, in a topsy-turvy world, turned, inside-out

Daffodils, a seamless, standing army of flaxen trumpets; brassy and bright

With riveted eyes, feasting on the heart-stirring, spectacular sight

From deep within, I hear a familiar, gentle, fleeting whisper

Caress my chafed, confused, soul; soothe the raw, painful blisters.

Jewelry
Jewelry
(Image by Pixabay: southerngal)   Details   DMCA
Outpacing the great, blue, icy-giant Neptune; and the brown, watery-dwarf Pluto

The hidden, beneficent, warm, yellow-scarlet sun, will arise and shine

Chase away fearsome storm-clouds, dense fog and approaching gloom

The good, gentle and kind, will in time align; like intertwined vines

Open-cupped, sun-soaked, drunken, nodding daffodils; mellifluous in airy song

Bells of joy, chime in unison, magically dispel, the unjust, brutal, and wrong

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Irene Fowler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Prepare for war: They pay cash

The Rose Garden

Let's not politicise Christmas

Greta Thunberg: Beauty and the Beast

Speaker Nancy Pelosi,: A life in the sun

Hunting Ahmaud Arbery

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 741 articles, 2144 quicklinks, 6555 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Oh, I love this, thank you! My granddaughter and I are both March babies, so daffodils are our monthly flower, here she is at 4 months:

Daffodil baby
Daffodil baby
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021 at 12:37:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 