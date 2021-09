Daffodils

(Image by Pixabay: Hans) Details DMCA

DAFFODILS I sit musing; absorbed in the moment, mesmerized by gilded, yellow daffodils Wondering what life's endless fuss, frenzy and furor, are all about Appearing beyond; imposing, peaked, silhouettes of grandiose, granite hills Symbols and sentinels of uneasy stability, in a topsy-turvy world, turned, inside-out Daffodils, a seamless, standing army of flaxen trumpets; brassy and bright With riveted eyes, feasting on the heart-stirring, spectacular sight From deep within, I hear a familiar, gentle, fleeting whisper Caress my chafed, confused, soul; soothe the raw, painful blisters.

Jewelry

(Image by Pixabay: southerngal) Details DMCA

The hidden, beneficent, warm, yellow-scarlet sun, will arise and shine Chase away fearsome storm-clouds, dense fog and approaching gloom The good, gentle and kind, will in time align; like intertwined vines Open-cupped, sun-soaked, drunken, nodding daffodils; mellifluous in airy song Bells of joy, chime in unison, magically dispel, the unjust, brutal, and wrong

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum,



