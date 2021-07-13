

A rose garden

Foreword: If we have learned any timely, valuable, costly or painful lessons from the ongoing global pandemic, they should be overlaid with the irrefutable reality that we are inextricably interconnected. Humanity and lesser creatures will sink or swim together. Blair Gelbond and I have once again teamed up to produce an article that underscores that artificial constructs that divide and cause us to conquer/cannibalize our species are nothing more than straw baskets, that hold no water. The link to Blair Gelbond's OEN author page is as follows - .opednews.com/author/author71296.html

The Rose Garden

Awaken to the sweet, heady, erotic scents of colourful rose gardens in full bloom

Damask, nasturtium, orris, violets, apple, clove and lemon

Life's intoxicating pursuits, busyness, gains, pleasures, mimic the seductive aromas

Masking malodourous, bitter, burnt, sacrificial offerings

Of a topsy-turvy world, in the throes of grave, existential threats

Betrayed by faithless, soulless, incendiary global leadership

Mankind, at their wits' end, left adrift

in roiling seas of despair and desperation

