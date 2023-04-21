"The moon does not fight. It attacks no one. It does not worry. It does not try to crush others. It keeps to its course, but by its very nature, it gently influences. What other body could pull an entire ocean from shore to shore? The moon is faithful to its nature and its power is never diminished."

Deng Ming-Dao

"I can feel the Moon's love for the Earth in my soul when its magical silent silvery light touches my heart."

Debasish Mridha

"The Moon was so beautiful that the ocean held up a mirror."

Ani DiFranco

Her Silver Highness

The moon spreads her soft, shimmering, spell and silver cover

Over mariners, urchins, cornfields, stray dogs, backyards and dreamy lovers

A familiar, faithful, friendly sight

Ruling the skies at night

An eternal circle of mysteries untold

Her deepest secrets yet to unfold

