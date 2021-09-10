Afghan and Texan Women: More - Not - Less

Crown
(Image by Pixabay: lorilynnoliver) Details DMCA
Women - More - Not - Less
Prized, placed on pedestals, pilloried, pinioned
Targets of eons-long, domination and control
Woman, thy names are: Trouble, Temerity, Triumph
Co-heirs of the planet, sovereign souls, sentient beings
Gifted and outspoken, still many atimes, cancelled, unheard, silenced
Women, birth canals of the human species; too often, rendered robotic birth-machines
Running on blind faith, desperate hope or wretched despair
First, yet also dastardly last, in freedom to exercise full, inherent, reproductive rights
Beyond-brave, bearers of familial, communal and societal burdens
Incubators of dreams, fully awake, in a universe of misogyny
Sages and healers, of their inner and outer realms
Deep wells of tenacity, courage and excellence
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).