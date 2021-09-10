Afghan and Texan Women: More - Not - Less

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Positive News 9/10/2021 at 11:30 PM EDT

Women - More - Not - Less

Prized, placed on pedestals, pilloried, pinioned

Targets of eons-long, domination and control

Woman, thy names are: Trouble, Temerity, Triumph

Co-heirs of the planet, sovereign souls, sentient beings

Gifted and outspoken, still many atimes, cancelled, unheard, silenced

Women, birth canals of the human species; too often, rendered robotic birth-machines

Running on blind faith, desperate hope or wretched despair

First, yet also dastardly last, in freedom to exercise full, inherent, reproductive rights

Beyond-brave, bearers of familial, communal and societal burdens

Incubators of dreams, fully awake, in a universe of misogyny

Sages and healers, of their inner and outer realms

Deep wells of tenacity, courage and excellence

