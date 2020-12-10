(The Other) Dr. J.'s Trump Chronicles, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



.And I still want the job --- permanently..

As we come to the end of the first proto-fascist Presidency in U.S. history, in this and the next three columns I will be listing the "columns on Trump and Trumpism" that I have published in this space, one column for each of the four Trump-years, with a brief comment on each one. I say "proto-fascist" because of course Trump did not achieve even a modified version of fascism at the governmental level. But it has been clear for quite some time that that is what he and the forces behind him were aiming for. And depending very much on how he is and/or is not prosecuted for his many crimes (Federal, state, and local), he may well be a major fixture in U.S. politics for some time to come. And of course, if he doesn't make it to the role of First Fascist Dictator for the U.S., there are many true Republicans more than ready to stand in in his place, beginning with Ted Cruz (from whom the fascist-wizard Steve Bannon --- and he is a real wizard, not like the one in "The Wizard of Oz" --- originally came to Trump, along with Kellyanne Conway). This all depends, of course, in which direction the dominant sector of the U.S. capitalist ruling class wants to go.

And so, here they are:

1. "Warning (Warnung, auch)"

Click Here. This column is about a remarkable book published in 1935 which predicted, with remarkable accuracy, which way Nazi Germany would be going, in both foreign and domestic policy, in the then-coming years. Perhaps there will be a similar one published about Trump and the Trumpites.

2. "Why the Muslim Ban?"

Click Here. Recall that one of Trump's first moves was a "Muslim ban," a typical fascist "aim-at-a-foreign-origin-minority as a cause of much evil" move.

3. "Why They Are Coming for the Immigrants"

Click Here. The xenophobia broadened and of course led generally to "the other" as the enemy. Nazi Germany showed us the consequences of that movement. As I said in the introduction to that column: "First they came for the immigrants, but I wasn't an immigrant. Then they came for the Muslims, but I wasn't a Muslim. Then they labeled the LGBTQs, but I wasn't one of them. Then they came for the true radicals, but I wasn't one of them either. Then they came for the "Black Lives Matter" folk and their allies, but I wasn't one of them. Then they came for the trade unionists who they hadn't bought, but I wasn't one of them. Then they came for the just plain critics of the regime. And by then it was too late. (With thanks to Pastor Niemoller.)"

