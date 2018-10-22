 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Life Arts

Won't Somebody Give Me A Hug... PLEASE!!!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message DAVID KANEGIS       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 10/22/18

Author 512069
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)


DAMN, I'M FEELING GOOD!
(Image by Daniel Jacobus © 123RF.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -



Today as we face a dehumanizing Washington Administration, one that is morally devoid and hell-bent on turning Americans against each other and, citing and inciting riot I decided to hunt through the catacombs for the following article.

It's my greatest hope that the night of November 6th we'll all be in a frame of mind to share a country-wide group hug. In the meantime...

- Advertisement -


The Digital Age has me distraught. I spend so little "face time" with the people I care most about. Texting is the flavor of the decade. Bah -- Humbug!

We seem to live in a world where the motto is "neither a hugger nor huggee be."

- Advertisement -
A quick Mind Acrobatics(TM) exercise to start us off. "Ain't I Grand!"

- Stand in front of a mirror.

- Gaze out thinking about and acknowledging all your wonderful qualities.

- Wrap your arms around yourself and squeeze tight.

- Hold for ten seconds.

- Repeat as needed throughout the day.

As a little boy I recall the precise moment my Dad gave me an AM transistor radio and the big hug that accompanied it. What a thrill!

- Advertisement -

I was the first of my friends in 1984 to purchase an IBM desk top computer, complete with 12-inch monitor and a huge 256kb hard drive... all for the ridiculously low MSRP of $5,000.00.

My sister arranged a 50% discount and more hugs were shared. (click on page 2 now)

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Kanegis is a Certified Professional Coach. He developed Mind Acrobatics(TM) a series of "self-empowerment" exercises and techniques designed to enable people to create and sustain life changes. Dave writes about everyday challenges (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

I Worked for The Trump Organization & Want to Tell You a Short Story!

Turn Kavanaugh's Confirmation Into a Referendum Against Sexual Abuse! #MeToo

The Fix Is In -- FBI Report Finished -- McConnell Schedules Vote #MeToo

Victims of Sexual Abuse Just Lost Big Time! #MeToo - Mad Mother Marvel's Thoughts

The Unholy Alliance: Donald Trump, The Republican Party, Evangelists, Right-Wingers, & The Federalist Society

Speaking Truth to Impotence

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

DAVID KANEGIS

Become a Fan
Author 512069
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 23 articles, 6 quicklinks, 136 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Make your day. Feel happier as you go out and give someone you care about a big hug.

Now more than ever, we need to show the loving!

Submitted on Monday, Oct 22, 2018 at 12:54:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 