Won't Somebody Give Me A Hug... PLEASE!!!

Today as we face a dehumanizing Washington Administration, one that is morally devoid and hell-bent on turning Americans against each other and, citing and inciting riot I decided to hunt through the catacombs for the following article.

It's my greatest hope that the night of November 6th we'll all be in a frame of mind to share a country-wide group hug. In the meantime...

The Digital Age has me distraught. I spend so little "face time" with the people I care most about. Texting is the flavor of the decade. Bah -- Humbug!

We seem to live in a world where the motto is "neither a hugger nor huggee be."

- Stand in front of a mirror.

- Gaze out thinking about and acknowledging all your wonderful qualities.

- Wrap your arms around yourself and squeeze tight.

- Hold for ten seconds.

- Repeat as needed throughout the day.

As a little boy I recall the precise moment my Dad gave me an AM transistor radio and the big hug that accompanied it. What a thrill!

I was the first of my friends in 1984 to purchase an IBM desk top computer, complete with 12-inch monitor and a huge 256kb hard drive... all for the ridiculously low MSRP of $5,000.00.

My sister arranged a 50% discount and more hugs were shared. (click on page 2 now)

