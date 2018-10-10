 
 
I Worked for The Trump Organization & Want to Tell You a Short Story!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message DAVID KANEGIS       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   56 comments

I'M NOT GONNA GIVE UP UNTIL I FIND SOME SOLUTION THAT WON'T DEVASTATE OUR COUNTRY!
(Image by marigranula)   Permission   Details   DMCA
For some progressives in 2016 a business mogul (?) and television reality star despite his lewd and anti-social actions was a preferable risk rather than voting for Hillary Clinton. We're entitled to our beliefs, but pay for our actions in the end! Here's a little history that I was privy to.

Way back in 1990 and 1991 I was an outside marketing contractor for The Trump Taj Mahal Casino. Fair disclosure compels me to state that I was paid in full for all my work! I want to make this clear because I believe it's important to tell all sides of a story.

I didn't know at the time that many contractors were losing money and fighting for their company's survival. I was one of the lucky ones.

No expense was spared in the introduction of what Donald Trump called 'The Eighth Wonder of the World.' He was good at nicknames back then too.

Little did I or many others know that The Taj Mahal would soon file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This is a legal though questionably moral business practice and one in which the President has proudly engaged on a number of occasions.

Though President Trump (as far as I know) wasn't involved in day-to-day activities of the casino, the Trump Taj Mahal disorganized management style was an eerie foreshadowing of what is playing out in his administration.

About halfway into my tenure I was called in to a meeting with one of my direct reports. I don't feel I'm speaking "out of school" as it were because I'm not naming names or being too specific. What follows is a paraphrase.

Dave, you're not going to believe this. I've just been told half my staff is being let go because of budget cuts. I'm not being allowed to choose who stays or goes based upon job performance. You'd think they would consult with me.

This is simply one very abbreviated example of the arbitrary management style of the Trump culture. Perhaps the swamp was being partially drained, but what snappers were being left behind? I could tell you a story about what transpired next but it wouldn't be ethical.

At the end of 18 months or so my business relationship ended with the Trump Taj Mahal. Not one member of the team that had retained me was left working for the property. Just like so many of Trump's Cabinet--the only difference is these were honest and talented people.

I was called in by the newly hired brother-in-law of the head man at the Taj Mahal. He introduced himself, was very friendly, used me for one project to learn the ropes -- there was no one left he could turn to at that point. Then I was shooed out the door.

The purpose of bringing this up is to remind all voters that leopards never change their spots. People and organizations don't tend to change style.

You get both what you vote -- or fail to vote for. Principles are great -- but then you must live with the consequences.

This last statement is aimed at my fellow Berniecrats & Progressives who refused to vote for Hillary Clinton. I respect people living by their values, but simply want to point out the ramifications of our actions when we sometimes don't see the forest for the trees. As for those of you who voted your pocket book -- shame on you! Money over people's lives. Are you proud of yourselves?

Merrick Garland, kids ripped from their parent's arms and locked in cages, persecution of immigrants, toleration of white supremacy, thousands of needless deaths in Puerto Rico, an Education Secretary that doesn't believe in public schools, alienation of our closest allies, cozying up to a former KGB killer, a bullying erratic Commander in Chief and then of course, Associate Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. These are just a few of the contributions of the Donald Trump Administration. Non Premium members please hit page 2 for the main point of this article!

Next Page  1  |  2

 

David Kanegis is a Certified Professional Coach. He developed Mind Acrobatics(TM) a series of "self-empowerment" exercises and techniques designed to enable people to create and sustain life changes. Dave writes about everyday challenges (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

DAVID KANEGIS

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


  New Content

Moderates, liberals and progressives need to unite in the mid-terms and for the 2020 elections.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 4:31:58 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 932 comments


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

We can unite and still lose. It's the American way. Disgusted as I am, I still vote, knock on doors, and host phone banks. Optimistic? Not one bit. I'd be happy if they surprised me...but there's more population 'waking up' that needs to be done. I just joined a group to write letters to voters to encourage them to vote...even when they're as distressed as I am....

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 9:42:36 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

Hi Leslie, there's a great article on the group that I think you joined. It's on this website and was written by Meryl Ann Butler.


If you follow the thread of this article you'll see her name and if you click on it you can find the article.


I think it's great that you continue to be a contributing part of the process despite your frustration with what's going on.


You are correct, we can unite, take activity, and still lose. But we have to try.


Thank you for your comment.


Dave

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 9:55:34 PM

Author 0
Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 489 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

David, you don't understand.Hillary was planning a no fly zone in Syria. General Dunford testified that would result in war with Russia!!! War with Russia or fascist con artist. You choose. The Green Party platform was the only answer to our problem. But it was powerless. Sanders sold out. The Reality: We are screwed.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 5:54:08 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

Hi Eric,


I would like to think more optimistically. Also, I think we have to take everything that's said with a grain of salt.


When Hillary was Secretary of State she was highly regarded, also as a Senator by both sides. I don't think she would have sold out America, but i understand your concern. The Green Party is very worthwhile. My main point though is that we are at a critical juncture in this country.


I truly believe the President has some sort of personality disorder and the Republican's will not admit it because they are selling out their morals just to get conservative judges and the rest of their agenda.


We can't afford to not have Congress controlled by the Dems. We need a check on Trump and the Republicans.


Thanks for reading and taking the time to comment. I appreciate it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 6:15:48 PM

Author 0
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 16 fans, 19 articles, 2373 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

Sell out who's America? There has been more than enough exposure on both sides of the isle that indicate that who's is Wall Street, MIC and transnational criminal corporate banking cabals all involved in pay to play. There is no way of of this! You may not be getting any negative feed back due to the lack of really having a way to address the issue/s and that is perceived as "rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic", which it is.

At the issue of being repetitive here I will refer to two notable quotes from the notable American author of the pen, Mark Twain that come to mind while reading this and living the events of life before us all, the one so above and the one so below.

"Next the statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation (this would applicable to both political parties as well) that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing tactics, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself that the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception." -- Mark Twain

When our adversaries are insane on both sides of the divide there is no out. Change can only come from outside of the current political reality and I really did get a burst of laughter from the conflict resolution video sic.

"All Democrats are insane, but not one of them knows it; none but the Republicans and Mugwumps know it. All the Republicans are insane, but only the Democrats and Mugwumps can perceive it. The rule is perfect: in all matters of opinion our adversaries are insane." -- Mark Twain

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 7:17:12 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to George King:   New Content

Hi George, it's hard to one up Mark Twain:) But here's a simple question, would Merrick Garland have served Americans better and protected their civil liberties more than DT's nominees?


I understand your dissatisfaction but don't know what you are suggesting as an alternative.


I was taught by an old boss that I should never come to him with a problem unless I had three solutions:))


I realize George that there is no great solution, but would welcome your thoughts on how to proceed to secure a better more humane America for all. Thanks for reading the article and commeting.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 7:21:58 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 489 comments


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

She destroyed Libya and rejoiced at the murder off Gaddafi, who by the way, gave his people free health care and education. And worked to free Africa from European debt slavery!

She set up the Ukrainian fascist coup under Victoria Nuland! She was totally slavish towards Zionist crimes against Palestine! Vladimir Putin came from Leningrad, where the Nazis killed his brother. She callously compared Putin to Hitler who Killed his brother! Million plus bloody corpses on her hands! And you support her. Her record of cruelty and duplicity well documented. She imperiously said of Gaddafi, 'We came we saw he died' spoken like a true Julius Caesar mafioso. And contemptuously threw the best part of her party, the Sanders progressives under the bus. Ignorance abounds. Try a little pessimism. It beats rose colored glasses every time.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 9:01:19 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

Hi Eric,


You make a lot of strong claims against Hillary Clinton.


Putting them aside for just a moment, do you feel that we are better off with Donald Trump as president?


I would be happy to look at any links you might send from legitimate sources.


Thanks. And you're right, in a way, sometimes it's very hard to look at things through rose colored glasses :-) particularly these days!

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 9:13:38 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

Thanks for your list, Eric.

However, you forgot to list that she purchased the DNC!!!

;-)

Who the hell does that???!!!

She should be anathema from now on, just for that transgression.

B*tch.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:12:48 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Hi Meryl Ann,


You have to wonder if Hillary purchased the DNC who allowed her to do it?


Also, what is substantially changed in the DNC?


And if that is the case, who do you vote for in the midterms and the presidential election?


I mean specifically, if the Democrats running are endorsed by the DNC.


Just food for thought as I know we have different perspectives in this area.


However, I am trying to understand what progressive want to happen in 2020.


Aside of course, from Democrats supporting a much more progressive agenda.


But even that is fraught with problems as the country is not made up of progressives.


Take care, Dave

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 9:24:52 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

Well, yes, being mad at Hillary for purchasing the DNC is sort of like being mad at the "Other Woman" for sleeping with your husband, LOL.


One of the benefits of the whole Trump debaucle is that we have a "yuge" number of very exciting, much more progressive Dems running in this cycle, and many more women than usual. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, for one, there's a firecracker, and she seems to be a shoe-in, I don;t think anyone is running against her. Wait til those misogynist rich white dudes in Congress have to deal with her, LOL. Ta;l about "she persisted", AOC is gonna wake them up and whoop 'em. LOL . Then there's that Muslim gal from Michigan, Rashida Tlaib. And NM's Deb Haaland, a Native American woman running for Congress. Stacey Abrams running for Gov of GA. These candidates are all progressive women...they - and many of the others - have raised the bar of the "average Dem candidate" considerably.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 10:32:18 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Absolutely! Let's hope these candidates prevail!

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 12:20:22 AM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

You might be interested in reading Paul Thompson's Clinton Timeline. It's very clear from reading that timeline that neither of the Clintons should be anywhere near power or politics. It's impossible to tell how much better - or worse - crooked Hillary would have been than Trump. There is a distinct possibility that we all might be dead from WW3 by now.

One of the reasons I think we are better off with Trump is that Clinton did all her dirty work in secret, but with Trump, at least most of it is out in the open where it pisses people off. Trump has probably inspired more people to moral action than anyone since Jesus! He is the Great Galvanizer, the most important thing he has done is inspire women to jump into politics. We have needed more women in politics, and if Hillary had won, we would not have been motivated to what we are doing now-- In the upcoming election we are going to see a large number of women taking seats in politics, and we will be closer to gender parity, which, imo, is absolutely necessary.

So are we better off with Trump? I am convinced of it, although admittedly, in a backhanded way. Am I upset with the people who voted for Hillary? Or who voted for any other candidate? Nope, not as long as they voted the way that felt most ethical, or moral, or right, to them.

One of the things that creates the problems in this country is people voting our of integrity with their beliefs. I don't want to ask anyone to do that.

I agree that one of the main problems in Congress is the inability to compromise. The more women we get in there, the more compromise we'll see. John McCain eloquently credited the women in congress with making the compromises that brought the government shutdown to a halt, noting that the men couldn't or wouldn't do it.

America is 51% female, Congress should be, too. And SCOTUS. And the White House! We are on our way.



Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 3:16:58 AM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Hi Meryl Ann,


While I don't agree with you that we are better of with DT than HC because of her hidden agenda, I certainly agree that DT has mobilized women and also men of conscience and also created an awareness.


In a few of my articles previously published elsewhere, I have stated that the one benefit I believe the Trump administration has brought is the uncovering of the rancid underbelly of morally bereft behaviors and beliefs. (I can give ou citataions if you'd like Meryl Ann.:))


I absolutely believe more women in Congress would be a big plus.


However, do you truly believe that now with a Supreme Court packed with conservatives this is actually a better situation? I'm quite certain that Hillary, despite her issues woulf have selected someone along the lines of a Merrick Garland.


Also, when Hillary was my Senator in NY, she was acknowdeged by both Democrats and Republicans as a Senator who would work across the aisle to get things accomplished.


All that being said, I belived the DNC stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders!


Thanks for your comment. Dialog is great.


As I predicted, I am taking some heat from my Bernie friends... not a lot, but enough that I've just spent two hours sending personal responses to the angriest one's who think that in the article I suggested that Bernie supporters who didn't vote or voted for a candidate they liked but couldn't win (and who lived in a state where there vote was needed) were responsible for Hillary's loss and that I blamed them.


I tired to point out that it is not for me to blame anyone. People are free to vote for whom they choose. I was simply trying to point out the ramifications of their actions.


Also, I tried to clarify that there were lots of other groups (that were not Republicans) who also contributed to DT's victory. Many of these were people who voted their pocket book as is often the case. Take care.



Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 4:42:27 AM

Author 0
George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 16 fans, 19 articles, 2373 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

Interesting David, I need some conflict resolution in understanding this seemingly conflicting statements; "I believe the Trump administration has brought is the uncovering of the rancid underbelly of morally bereft behaviors and beliefs" and you not acknowledging it with the DNC and Hilary's morally bereft behaviors and beliefs "I believed the DNC stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders!"

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 6:35:34 AM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

I certainly understand your perspective. I think it's about priorities, and people have good reasons for prioritizing things differently, and I respect that. One of my higher priorities is "to thine own self be true." I do not feel that casting a conflicted vote is the right thing for me to do, and because of my extended belief system, I also do not believe that casting a conflicted vote actually helps anything.

My belief is that a conflicted action is an impotent action. There's lots more behind that, too much to say here, and many people would, and do argue with me, LOL. But I think the greater danger is separating people from what they believe is doing the right thing.

And yeah, the DNC definitely stole the vote from Bernie and most statistics say he would have beat Trump. However, as a result of his campaign he is now one of the most prominent and effective politicians in the country, and is using his notoriety to get things done. So in a way, he won, after all.

But it is easy to see why Bernie supporters are enraged. We came so close to a much easier way to turn this country around. Now we have to do it a much harder way. Sigh.

As far as Hillary is concerned, I am absolutely positive that if all the dark deeds in her past were exposed to light, that 95% of the people who have been in support of her would withdraw support. Including you.

;-)

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 12:33:57 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Hi Meryl Ann,


Unfortunately I fear, if I new 95% if what most politicians do I wouldn't be a happy camper.


As for voting compromise, for me personally it is not a conflicted issue. I'm a bit of a realist.


I would never vote for someone with whom I held beliefs that they were totally amoral, etc. But that's not my view of Hillary.


As a NY'er most of my life, I often had the opportunity to vote for candidates of my choice so as to make a statement since I knew the Democratic candidate would win.


Now, my vote is more infuential and needed so I have to be a bit more judiciious.


As for Bernie supports... They (me included) have a right to be very angry at the Democratic party. But anger doesn't really solve anything.


I'd like to see Bernie accept being a Democrat and the powers to be having to deal with the progressive wing of the party in a way that would work to elect Dems across the nation. Of course, the difficulty there is the nation as a whole is not particularly progressive.


That being said, if we could learn more about how young people feel by the percentages we might find that there are a lot more progressives than we think.


Thanks for your comments.


Dave

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 3:19:59 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Meryl Ann wrote: "As far as Hillary is concerned, I am absolutely positive that if all the dark deeds in her past were exposed to light, that 95% of the people who have been in support of her would withdraw support. Including you." These are strong claims. Do you think she's worse than Trump?

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 4:47:20 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

I think it's like comparing bad apples to bad oranges, LOL. I can't say who is worse, they are both horrifying in their own very special ways....

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:04:35 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Well, I disagree strongly. Hillary would have defended women's rights, and though she is not a progressive, she would have believed in human-caused climate change and would not have decimated the EPA, appointed a public-schools hater to run the Department of Education, would not have appointed Gorsuch and Kavanaugh (or anyone like them) to the Supreme Court, would not have cut taxes hugely for the 1%, etc., etc.

I am, to tell the truth, shocked that don't see that Trump is far, far worse. He MIGHT be less militaristic, but he wants to give a lot of money to the Pentagon, and he may us lead to war with Iran and China.


I am saddened.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 11:07:46 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

I liken it to the old story of the boiling frog.

We are the frog.


Apparently, when you put a frog in a pan of water, and then heat it up gradually to boiling, the frog doesn't realize what is happening until too late. Dead. I liken that to Hillary being in charge. It's hard to notice what she is really doing because is it hidden and/or gradual.

Alternatively, if the water is already boiling when you try to throw the frog in, it will immediately jump out. I liken that to Trump. It's far easier to see his obvious evil and be passionately inspired to change things. I think lots of people have been inspired by him...we are seeing it in the quality of the Dem candidates running, people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She, and others like her, never would have run if Hillary had been elected. We will regain our country faster this way.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 11:22:14 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

Here's the link: .thompsontimeline.com


Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:27:30 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Thank you for the Link I will take a look at it.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 9:26:57 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 10:51:30 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

PS Meryl Ann,


How is is that you and Don are getting these great colors for your comments? I know there are instructions somewhere.




Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 4:43:57 AM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Wow, Meryl! I'd like to hear you justify your claim that we're likely better off with Trump. And you call her "crooked Hillary!"

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 5:29:13 AM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

All you have to do is read Paul Thompson's "Clinton Timeline." It has no commentary, just a chronology, but it illuminates a lot!

The Clintons seem to be unusually lucky regarding enemies who suddenly drop dead at exactly the most opportune moment for them. How many dozens of times can that happen before there is statistical significance?

Just sayin.'

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 12:37:10 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Meryl Ann. I found Paul Thompson's The Clinton Timeline . According to mediabiasfactcheck/, "The Liberty Beacon consists of mostly right wing biased conspiracy theories with a healthy dose of unscientific quackery."

rationalwiki.org says "The Liberty Beacon (TLB) is a fringe online news source that promotes vaccine hysteria, chemtrail conspiracy theories,[1][3] the FEMA concentration camps conspiracy theory,[4] hysterical GMO woo[5] and other far-right survivalist bullshit. Unsurprisingly, they embrace and promote all the wacky conspiracy theories associated with the worst of Trumpism."

Here are the current headlines for Liberty Beacon. It's extreme right wing crap.

The CDC's 'Flu Math' Doesn't Add Up: Death Toll Exaggerated to Sell Flu Vaccines

Abortion, The Progressive Devaluation of Life

The Untouchables " Why Wasn't Obama Impeached?

After Failing To Take Down Kavanaugh, Democrats Smear The Supreme Court Itself: WSJ

Former FBI lawyer: Plot to record, remove Trump not a joke

Love Him or Loathe Him, Trump's on a Mission to End The Wars and Dismantle The Pentagon's Empire

Do We Have A Soros Color Revolution In Syria?

The Facebook engineer [..] decrying the company's 'intolerant' culture is leaving

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 4:56:21 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

As far as I know Paul Thompson is not a right winger. He's certainly not a conspiracy theorist, he does not propose any kind of conspiracy at all. He simple lists chronological events. Did you read the timeline?


Joan Brunwasser has interviewed him several times for OEN, I helped with those interviews.


What's the connection between the Liberty Beacon and Paul Thompson's Timeline? As far as I know his timeline is an independent web page.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:08:07 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

The link you gave thompsontimeline.com/ does not work. I googled "Clinton Timeline Paul Thompson" and got The Clinton Foundation Timeline . His name is listed there. The timeline has only four entries, all about the Clinton Foundation and its alleged misdeed. Doesn't seem very revelatory to me.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 9:00:22 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

The first link you posted in your comment above works just fine for me, I just clicked on it a couple of times to make sure. It goes right to the genuine Thompson Timeline. Hmmmm, I wonder why it isn't working for you... did you try more than once? Sometimes your own internet connection can be spotty and make it look like the link doesn't work....

The second link you posted is apparently a site that is trying to redirect the searches for the real timeline, so they can debunk them. It is a trap.

If you are interested in accessing the accurate information, here is the link to the first of three interviews with Paul Thompson by OpEdNews' Joan Brunwasser. they are fabulous interviews! This one includes live links to the various Thompson Timelines, which will provide you with a wealth of accurate information.

click here

If you are genuinely wondering why someone could believe - (especially at the time of the election, when a decision had to be made) - why Hillary would be worse than Trump, the secrets to that are in the reading of the Timelines. The timelines are nothing but events listed in chronological order, but the hidden things they reveal - it's astounding!

I'm interested to hear what you think of the timelines after you've read them.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 12:17:40 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 533 articles, 1725 quicklinks, 5441 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

I gave my reasons above....

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:15:47 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

The Green Party has laughably few officeholders. All they've done is given us George W. Bush in 2000 (thanks to Nader) and Donald Trump in 2016 (thanks to Stein).

"The only president ever to win as a third-party candidate: George Washington. (Wikimedia Commons)" from Does a Third-Party Candidate Have a Real Chance at Winning?

The Greens have never gotten even 1% of the vote in a U.S. House or Senate race. (source) But "The GPUS has had several members elected into state legislatures, including in California, Maine and Arkansas. In September 2017, independent Ralph Chapman, member of the Maine House of Representatives, switched his affiliation to the Green Party.[14] A number of Greens around the United States hold positions on the municipal level, including on school boards, city councils and as mayors." (Wikipedia)

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 6:42:24 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Hi Don, I am always bothered when people blame Ralph Nader for 2000. Here's why, Nader did a lot of great things. Whenever election year rolled around Democrats would praise him to no end.


In between they totally ignored him. Perhaps, if they had worked with him in the interim years he would not have felt the need to run.


More Importantly, this is a Democracy. Everyone has a right to run for office. The point in my piece is not to say that people don't have the right to run, or voters shouldn't vote for the candidate they like best, but rather that if one makes that choice, they must be aware of the potential consequences.


I wish there were a perfect candidate or party but their isn't. I am sure from my perspective Don, that DT and Republicans are a real threat to this nation!

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 7:14:38 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

I'm not at all bothered by blaming Nader. Gore wasn't Clinton. Gore was an environmentalist. People were begging Nader to withdraw.

Everyone has a right to an opinion, even if it's dumb and destructive. And we certainly have a right to criticize! They're big boys and girls and can handle it. Your oh-so-polite approach seems too kind. You know how much damage Bush and Trump did and are doing.

Please, Lord, give me the lesser-of-two-evils!

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 8:53:30 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Hi Don,


I simply feel you have nothing to lose by being polite to people.


It makes It easier to engage in productive conversation, especially when you disagree.


I'm not referring to issues regarding antisocial behavior.


I am interested in trying to help people understand the importance of their vote.


I particularly want to put things in perspective as I feel our nation is at a critical juncture.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 9:07:34 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 489 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Correct! Greens have good ideas but are totally ineffectual. While the Democrats are equally complicit in war crimes and Wall Street rip offs. Given a majority, they refused to pass Universal Health care----even jailed physicians who came to testify for it. How many times do the Democrats have to betray people before they realize that the Democratic Party uses you. They don't give a flying f*ck about us, sheep herded to the voting booth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 9:10:00 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

Yeah, the Dems are often complicit in horrible policies. Still, allowing Trump to get elected is super-destructive. Sucks -- doesn't it? -- that the world is imperfect.

Please do read Vote for the Lying Neoliberal Warmonger: It's Important.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 9:25:28 PM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 44 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2070 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Nader! There is a warrior. In my opinion , Gore should have dropped out of the race so that Nader could have won! Makes sense? Not too much. If one is going to vote, one must vote for the possibility of change that one wants to see happen, not play some Kibuki game of electors and demographics.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 1:10:21 PM

Author 0
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


  New Content

I tend to agree that the Bernie-or-Busters should have voted for Hillary, but good luck convincing Bernie-or-Busters that they should choose the "lesser-of-two-evils"!

The best article about this was Vote for the Lying Neoliberal Warmonger: It's Important.

The worst thing about the Hillary-haters on the left was that they had to have known that Trump and Pence would work to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

I much preferred Bernie but voted for Hillary in the general election. She was way too hawkish, and too corporate, but she would have been excellent on some issues (women's rights) and passable on many others (environmentalism). Unfinbelievable that people voted for Trump or Stein.....

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 6:01:06 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Hi Don,


I too was a Bernie supporter and worked hard to get him the nomination. And I think the Dems did him wrong.


That being said, until there is a better alternative, we need to have the Democratic party controll congress as a check on the Presdient and the spineless Republicans.


Thanks for the link. I will check it out.


By the way, I have posted the article on some of my FB Bernie sites and am surprised that I'm not getting a lot of negative feedback.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 6:18:43 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

One more thing Don, I just checked my FB page and so far with the exception of one complaint by someone who couldn't read the article because of the ad blocker, all comments have been positive. Let's see what happens.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 6:20:55 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 6 fans, 489 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Don, I have a rule. Iron clad. I will not be a party to murder. I will never. Ever. Vote for a politician who voted to kill people, or who advocates and foments war. Hillary did both. Repeatedly. Many of us were scared to death of her extreme antagonizing of Russia. She threatened nuclear war against Iran. Threatening war is a war crime! She was proven to have stolen the nomination from Sanders. DNC lawyer practically bragged about it. In court! And then she blamed Russia?? A vote for her was a vote for nuclear war. Yes. She is that bad, corrupt and dangerous.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 9:21:42 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


Reply to Eric Arnow:   New Content

Your ironclad rule is why we have Trump.

You wrote, " I will never. Ever. Vote for a politician who voted to kill people, or who advocates and foments war. Hillary did both. Repeatedly." Some lefties criticize Bernie Sanders for voting for some military adventures and policies.

I agree that Hillary is way too hawkish. But as it says in Vote for the Lying Neoliberal Warmonger, the alternative is far worse and your choice and the choice of people like you were decisive.

BTW, I don't expect to change any minds by criticizing Bernie-or-Busters. Being kind to them won't change their mind either, David.

Also, there are lots of reasons why Trump won. Bernie-or-Busters' intransigence is just one.

But we are deeply screwed.

Do you hope the Dems win in November?

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 10:51:54 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Hi Dan,


Believe me, I'm not laying Trumps

victory on disaffected Bernie voters. They may have had some effect but there's an awful lot of other reasons and perhaps sometime I will an article about them :-)


The problem I have with writing for sites like this and the others I publish on is that often I am just preaching to the choir. It is tough to reach a large mass of people who don't necessarily support Donald Trump but did vote for him.


Many voted their pocketbook. And now, they don't want to discuss the ramifications.


I know a lot of people who are Democrats and voted for Donald Trump.


Even now many of them support him because they say their stocks are doing well. Personally that disgusts me and I have a little respect for these people.


And so it goes and so it goes"


Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 2:06:20 AM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 44 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2070 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Forgive me Don. Why on earth would one have voted for either of these candidates???

That act reflects being under the incredibly powerful psycological op of a divided mind. I understand. At times I am misconfused as well...and the results are the same...so this is insanity at work on behalf of the rulers...then they badly miscalculated with trump. As a result, they are slightly off their hegemonic game, with the infighting. Their grip isn't so monolithically tight after all.

They Can be defeated.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 1:35:06 PM

Author 0
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


  New Content

Partly in response to this article, I submitted Repugs, Dumbs and Dumbers: a rant

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 12:07:01 AM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

Read your article Don and made some comments. Though I don't agree with it all, it's a great article. Short and to the point. I recommend it to everyone.


I'm glad if my little article played even a minute role in stimulating your writing and excellently organized and interesting article:) Take care.


Dave

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 5:50:59 AM

Author 0
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


  New Content

I would humbly suggest you sit back for 90 minutes and listen to Chris Hedges discuss his new book (which I am half way through) "America the Farewell Tour" if you truly want to understand why voting for the lesser of two evils is a dead end.


This deeply moral and spiritual man has more experience in witnessing what circumstances lead to the collapse of societies than most. What he has to say is not comforting, but if we are to find our way out of this morass we had better heed his warnings about continuing to rely on the liberal class to protect us from the Trumps of the world. What they will do is deliver something worse if we don't overthrow them and build a new paradigm that is people centered.


Here is the link. Don't skip the Q&A.

.youtube.com/watch?v=3ruwto2gTrM

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 1:05:00 AM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Hi Lois, thank you for the link I will check it out. I appreciate you taking the time to share it.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 2:07:38 AM

Author 0
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 125 articles, 557 quicklinks, 1508 comments, 45 diaries


  New Content

Well, the point of David's article -- I presume -- was to encourage people to vote for the lesser-of-two-evils. He tried to politely remind them that compromise is necessary, and he listed some of Trump's horrendous results. But, as I predicted, many people -- including, apparently, Meryl Ann Butler -- don't see it this way. They even think Hillary is comparable to Trump in badness. Honestly, I think this is very wrong and sad. If you don't see that Trump is far worse, it is difficult to have a discussion with you. Now, I could agree that Hillary is the lesser-of-two-evils, but that's quite different from wondering who is worse, as Meryl Ann does.

Someone who thinks that Trump and Hillary are of approximately equal evil is gravely mistaken. (I am holding back from using stronger language.) It boggles my mind that anyone could think that, unless they're ignorant, they've been brainwashed or they are sociopathic.

Sadly, I am thinking of leaving OpEdNews.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 12:12:05 AM

Author 0
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 321 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2455 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content
"Merrick Garland, kids ripped from their parent's arms and locked in cages, persecution of immigrants, toleration of white supremacy, thousands of needless deaths in Puerto Rico, an Education Secretary that doesn't believe in public schools, alienation of our closest allies, cozying up to a former KGB killer, a bullying erratic Commander in Chief and then of course, Associate Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh."


Dave, these are excellent and strong points, and this comment could/should be expanded into a very strong new article by you: I personally would be interested in any historical precedents, because as we stand reeling from where this is all going, it would be nice to know if anything like this has happened before in American history, how was it fixed, and what were the long term implications....



Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 9:35:39 AM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

HI Stephen,


Thanks for your comment. Perhaps I should have put that paragraph at the beginning of the article.


You make a good point about historical perspective. Actually, whether it's America or any other country where there is a despot or would be despot in charge of the nation.


We just have to read the news every day to learn of the atrocities that occur in countries other than America. We now have a leader who appears to relate to "strong leaders" like in Russia and North Korea.


I agree another article would be helpful. I don't have the time right now but welcome anyone to use the examples above and so many others just from the current administration and expand upon them.


Thanks.


Dave

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:18:12 PM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4722 comments


Reply to DAVID KANEGIS:   New Content

If you want historical perspective, the Hedges video I linked to will give it to you. In spades.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:41:42 PM

Author 0
DAVID KANEGIS

Author 512069

(Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 21 articles, 3 quicklinks, 124 comments


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Hi Lois,


It is on my list as soon as I ge some free time. Thanks.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 4:59:16 PM

Author 0
