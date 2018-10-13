 
 
Perry Mason Had Faith in the "Eventual Supremacy of Reason!"

By DAVID KANEGIS

opednews.com Headlined to H4 10/13/18

(Image by upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/77/Raymond_Burr_Barbara_Hale_Perry_Mason_1958.jpg)
2018 - Republican's rule Congress and the White House.

The result: an accused sexual assaulter is confirmed as Associate Justice of The Supreme Court three days after a rigged, limited 4-day investigation.

Do you wonder how men like Chuck Grassley, Orin Hatch, Mitch McConnell & Donald Trump sleep at night? Probably better than you or I. "Lack of conscience breeds contentment and mindless ignorance at the destruction it wreaks." ~MM Marvel

Those of us who care about humanity and justice ought not to let our sleep at night be disturbed. Rather we should have faith -- "Faith in what Judge Learned Hand called the eventual supremacy of reason."

I'd like to play the highbrow telling you that on Friday night of Brett Kavanaugh's first week as a member of SCOTUS I was reading quotes and decisions of great jurists. I wasn't. I was watching a video of Perry Mason quoting Learned Hand on the eventual supremacy of reason. Suddenly I had an aha moment and did a search on the quote. Hence this article has been written.

I began to explore the life of Learned Hand a past Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

It got me thinking. There have been so many learned jurists in the history of this great country. We often forget most of what they said, recalling only their notable decisions.

My thought is that as important as the results of a case may be, the specific words uttered by men of conscience and knowledge are equally significant.

Judge Learned "... Hand has been quoted more often by legal scholars and by the Supreme Court of the United States than any other lower-court judge..."

I reasoned simply recounting a few of his most famous words with "light commentary" might serve a greater purpose than pontificating my views of the political travesty of the last month and indeed since the moment Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015.

Here's a thought to reflect upon.

"Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it..."

I wonder if Judge Hand could ever have imagined the Republican efforts to suppress the vote all over our country. Here's an article that illuminates what they are doing!

A major factor in Republican success is that most march in lockstep with party leadership. Independent thought and action are not encouraged. The party has all the answers and are unflinching in their positions. "Toe the line or no money for your campaign!" In Trump World, "We might even primary you!"

Below (or on page 2 ) is a video of marching North Korean soldiers that conjures up an image of Republican conformity.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

David Kanegis is a Certified Professional Coach. He developed Mind Acrobatics(TM) a series of "self-empowerment" exercises and techniques designed to enable people to create and sustain life changes.
 

Series: "Creating a Progressive Democracy"

View All 1 Articles in "Creating a Progressive Democracy"
Total Views for the Series: 1199   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

DAVID KANEGIS

I hope readers find this article interesting. Using just the quotes of one jurist, we are able to evaluate the state of our nation today.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 7:03:22 PM

Rev. Dan Vojir

Now I have to read more about Judge Learned Hand! Did he say anything about religion and its role in conformity? Today's Evangelicals (Christian Right) seem to mindlessly "conform" to their right-wing preachers' views.


I am reminded of Barry Goldwater's quote "These preachers scare me ..."

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 4:11:51 PM

DAVID KANEGIS

Hi Dan,

I just saw your message as I'm on a road trip.

I actually couldn't answer your question without doing more research.

I did notice when reading a number of his quotes that he referred to religion, not from a legal standpoint as I saw it but regarding his own convictions.

I'm actually going to take out a book about him as soon as I stop traveling to learn more as well.

For writing the article I relied on a little bit of knowledge I had about him and his reputation a few of his decisions and then I went searching for quotes.

There are many available on the Internet.

My gut level is he would've made a great supreme court justice certainly superior to many that we currently have.

Sorry I can't give you any more information of the moment.

Any information you get I'd be happy to hear.

Thanks a lot for commenting. Appreciate it.

Take care.

Dave

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 1:49:20 AM

DAVID KANEGIS

One other thing Dan,

I would hesitate to use the word mindlessly though it may seem that way to you and others.

There are some that would simply call it "faith in their pastor or minister, etc.

It's certainly not only the evangelicals that follow the edicts of their religious leaders.

I wouldn't want to make a value judgment by calling it mindless. Of course by law religious leaders are not supposed to support any candidate. But in reality we know this is not the case. I just want to make that clarification because I think it's very important that we Don't inadvertently disrespect the faith of others. I'm not suggesting that you were but I just wanted to make sure that I was clear in my answer. Thanks.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 1:56:36 AM

