2018 - Republican's rule Congress and the White House.

The result: an accused sexual assaulter is confirmed as Associate Justice of The Supreme Court three days after a rigged, limited 4-day investigation.

Do you wonder how men like Chuck Grassley, Orin Hatch, Mitch McConnell & Donald Trump sleep at night? Probably better than you or I. "Lack of conscience breeds contentment and mindless ignorance at the destruction it wreaks." ~MM Marvel

Those of us who care about humanity and justice ought not to let our sleep at night be disturbed. Rather we should have faith -- "Faith in what Judge Learned Hand called the eventual supremacy of reason."

I'd like to play the highbrow telling you that on Friday night of Brett Kavanaugh's first week as a member of SCOTUS I was reading quotes and decisions of great jurists. I wasn't. I was watching a video of Perry Mason quoting Learned Hand on the eventual supremacy of reason. Suddenly I had an aha moment and did a search on the quote. Hence this article has been written.

I began to explore the life of Learned Hand a past Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

It got me thinking. There have been so many learned jurists in the history of this great country. We often forget most of what they said, recalling only their notable decisions.

My thought is that as important as the results of a case may be, the specific words uttered by men of conscience and knowledge are equally significant.

Judge Learned "... Hand has been quoted more often by legal scholars and by the Supreme Court of the United States than any other lower-court judge..."

I reasoned simply recounting a few of his most famous words with "light commentary" might serve a greater purpose than pontificating my views of the political travesty of the last month and indeed since the moment Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015.

Here's a thought to reflect upon.

"Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it..."

I wonder if Judge Hand could ever have imagined the Republican efforts to suppress the vote all over our country. Here's an article that illuminates what they are doing!

A major factor in Republican success is that most march in lockstep with party leadership. Independent thought and action are not encouraged. The party has all the answers and are unflinching in their positions. "Toe the line or no money for your campaign!" In Trump World, "We might even primary you!"

Below (or on page 2 ) is a video of marching North Korean soldiers that conjures up an image of Republican conformity.

