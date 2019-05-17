Boomer Retirement Planning What Have You Forgotten?

- Advertisement -

Howard Johnson's 28 ice cream flavors have melted away. No more 'All You Can Eat' fish fry's, clam strips or grilled in butter hot dogs on those great buns.

Our favorite road trip restaurant didn't make it into the 21st Century but we did.

And I don't know about you, but I never envisioned our government would sink to the new inhumane lows cheerfully/tearfully provided by the Trump Administration.

While it's more important than ever for those of conscience to think about how we can help our fellow man; it's certainly OK to also take care of ourselves.

First a side trip down memory lane.

I recall with great fondness my favorite dish when I went on family trips to Boston.

The open turkey sandwich with white bread, brown gravy, cornbread stuffing and of course the little scoop of cranberry sauce.

You may be near retirement, contemplating it a bit down the road or not giving it a second thought. Now might be an appropriate time.

I've written many coaching articles but have never addressed retirement or 'moving forward' as I prefer to call it.

The reason I haven't is a simple one; there are literally tons of posts on retirement.

So many examine some aspect of the impact of reduced income. Whether it's how to cut expenses, start saving, downsizing or relocating here or overseas the list is virtually endless. I find the most depressing ones include a figure "you need to retire on."

But something is often overlooked. More on this in a moment.

