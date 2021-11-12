"The Evolution of Devolution"

On October 24, 2021, the average weekly deaths from covid-19 in the United States was 1509 with a total number of deaths at 736,112. Recently the cases have been decreasing after a late summer surge; but with the winter enclosures ahead the cases will surely rise. All the more reason to get vaccinated.

Fortunately, this winter the world will have a vaccine available to fight the virus. Unfortunately, while many are getting vaccinated there is still a great minority who will refuse to get vaccinated. Their reasons vary:

"Nobody, especially the government, is gonna tell me what to put in my arm or not!"

The government didn't think they would have to mandate, they assumed that you would welcome the free vaccine to protect you from the pandemic.

"Who knows what the serums actually contain?'

It contains a vaccine that may prevent your death from covid-19.

"What about all those other things...?"

There's only this one thing: it's safe, it works, it saves lives.

If that logic isn't enough then I'd say, "Fine, you win --- Don't Get Vaccinated!"

In this nuanced age of social media distractions we may be spending too much time trying to convince the non-vaxers to get vaccinated.

Tik Tok around the clock of Facebook and the likes and you'll find a multitude of reasons for not wanting to get vaccinated. Only a few, such as allergic reactions or legitimate religious aspects, are applicable reasons but for the most part all other reasons are based on one simple voice for the cause of nothing more than stubbornness --- "Freedom!"

And the right-wing media having lost its voice of reason is hijacking the battle cry of "Freedom" for any politically moral and physical victory. They have turned this government into an enemy of the people.

So it makes sense. Don't force anyone to take the vaccine and leave it at that. If they don't want their children to get vaccinated, fine there too; but make sure they sign a waiver that might be held against them in the future should the children die. Once done... conflict resolved --- Walk Away from the issue!

Most of the people vaccinated will not die if they are exposed to covid-19. Most of those unvaccinated will die if exposed to covid-19 --- Simple Truth.

And we should be okay with that. Let's allow nature to take its course.

In 1859, Charles Darwin published his famous thesis, "On the Origin of Species". It described how organisms evolve over generations through the inheritance of physical or behavioral traits.

