 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

"The Dawn of the DINO!"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 505257
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bohdan Yuri

Yes, believe it!

On the cusp of control, the Democrats have managed to develop a new variant of the political virus: "The DINO" --- Democrats In Name Only.

Unfortunately, this new variant is prone to multiplying the frustrations of their fellow Democrats, who, like most parents dealing with adolescence petulance, don't know what to do about this dilemma.

During Trump's rule in the Senate there was usually only one Republican who tried to base his vote on mature moral principles, sometimes disregarding his party's major voice. That was Mitt Romney --- The RINO.

While the Republicans held a solid majority, his dissenting votes, as in the impeachment, had no negative effect on his party's rule. Therefore all of the Republican bills passed without any opposition. The Republicans stayed loyal throughout and Romney's voice, while vilified by his own party, only served as a false hope.

Now, in the Democratic Party there is a Democratic version of the RINO by the name of Joseph Manchin III --- The DINO!

During Trumps' rule, Joe was a lurking shadow in the halls of non-majority rule. However, upon boarding Donald Trump's coal bandwagon his votes often favored the Republicans' wish list.

And in those minority days Joe's fellow Democrats were without concern since those votes seemed logical because West Virginia was a Trump state with a Republican billionaire governor.

Life on the political edge can be difficult.

Unfortunately now, when the Democrats have the opportunity to finally change the course of this country's bleak and dangerous future, one roadblock stands in the way --- Yes, Joe Manchin.

Strength, Courage, and Wisdom will he show it --- so far Joe Manchin is looking the wrong way.

Instead he's still being sucked in by the trailing vacuum of Trump's vacuous lust for power.

Having favored Trump so many times, breathing the aura of The Rule, now Joe can finally taste Power's intoxicating flavor --- Trump-Style. How else do you explain the hurt feelings' reprisal on Neera Tanden.

And Joe is quickly becoming Mitch McConnell's best friend for refusing to raise the minimum wage, lowering stimulus/unemployment checks, refusing to get rid of the filibuster"... Manchin should switch parties if he can't support his own in a time of great NATIONAL need!

In a country reeling from the pandemic and representing a state with a 16% poverty rate where an extra hundred dollars or two might mean that children can eat an extra week or two --- where does Joe Manchin get to decide how much a POOR family should get?

(And the irony will be opened in his next election when his Republican opponent will point out that Joe refused to give West Virginians the full amount of benefits.)

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bohdan Yuri Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Donald Trump: Russia's Saboteur in the White House"

The Las Vegas Killer's Motive: Sometimes the answer is....

"My Brother's Spirit" ---A Short Story of Childhood

"Healthcare for a Suicidal Nation"

"The Present American Civil War and The Battles for Democracy"

Donald Trump: "Russia's Lobbyist in the White House"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 