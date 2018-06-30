 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Donald Trump: Russia's Saboteur in the White House"

By Bohdan Yuri

Saboteur

"Donald Trump: Russia's ? in the White House"

by

bohdan yuri


In December, 2016 I had written an article that was published in OpEdNews.com. The title of that article was "Donald Trump: Russia's Lobbyist in the White House." I couldn't have been more wrong.

The word "Lobbyist" in the title should have been changed to "Saboteur".

Donald Trump was not a lobbyist for Putin and the Kremlin. He may have thought he was if only for the sake of his business, although more than likely, I believe, out of fear. But no, Donald Trump's role in this actual "Spygame" was that of an undercover double agent, albeit maybe an unwitting one.

Grand Puppet Master Putin looked beyond Donald's thin skin and deep into Trump's soul the first time and he saw fool's gold. Immediately Putin knew what it took.

Henceforth, the tricks of Putin's trade were set in motion via Trump who was assigned as a saboteur with the mission of destroying the framework of American democracy from within. Thus setting about Putin's true goal of world victory. And so far we are seeing the success of this Mr. Bean-like bumbling Russian agent (lips et al).

Already our three branches of government are riddle with inept leadership from the top, as well as employing the most self-serving abominations into positions of power that confound the sense of logic and reason. And the political parties: spineless, feckless, poofs who only serve their shadow donors. So far everything going according to Putin's plan.

And as an example of Trump's ability to contribute to the potential murder of innocent citizens who might live along such streams, one of Trump's first Executive Orders that he proudly displayed with his Cheshire grin was to allow coal companies in Kentucky to dump their waste in nearby streams. Sure, let's make certain those citizens get enough waste into their drinking water, they could always use more I guess. Coal is good, tune in later.... with casualties to come.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

