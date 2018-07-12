 
 
"The Present American Civil War and The Battles for Democracy"

As we celebrated another July 4th let us not forget the wars that brought us here to this land of Democracy and how a bloody Civil War pitting brothers against brothers was fought to preserve these United States and the right of freedom and justice for all.

We are presently in another prequel to what may turn into another bloody conflict pitting sides.

In 1860 it was Blue vs Gray, North vs South. Let us never forget how dead bloated bodies littered this countryside.

In 2016-18 it's Red vs Blue, Neighbor vs Neighbor. So far the battles of this War for Democracy have been fought at the ballot boxes not on mortal battlefields...yet.

However, just as the prequel to the first Civil War was kindled by economic and governing factors based on an abhorrent moral buffoonery imposing slavery as justified. This present-day prequel to another potential bloody conflict is also factored along similar racial and social lines.

In the Battle of 2016:

"...we cannot allow our country to be invaded." (Donald Trump)

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

