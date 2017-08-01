

Healthcare for all

Democrats have only one goal for the future: gaining seats in the mid-term election. And how are they going about this, by making sure that the Republicans display failure. Unfortunately that kind of strategy is also failing our country and will only ensure that WE, the American People, will also lose.

If the Democrats had any common sense then they would have been working on their very own healthcare plan and offered that as an alternate to ANY plan that the Republicans might conjure up.

I know, what's the sense, you might ask? Republicans would defeat it anyway even if it made it for a vote. But here's the difference: The Democrat's plan should be a single-payer Medicare for All type of bill.

I know we've all heard the need for such a bill but no one is actually attempting to formulate any such bill and I wonder why that is so? Surely there must be at least a small inkling of intelligence amongst the Democrats so that their collective thoughts might actually produce a single-payer plan that will work. If not, then they should all resign and bring in a smarter bunch.

I've heard Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and others mentioning the need for such a plan, but where is the proof, and they too had months to come up with one? But now is actually the time for such a dramatic change in the course of this Healthcare debate.

The Republicans have already displayed their illiteracy by not being able to come up with anything fair because they are more concerned with repealing the taxes and cost for the rich. And the Democrats if faced with a similar choice might also deflect to a lesser coverage plan.

Unfortunately this really is all about politics and influence. Each and every legislator is in some way connected to some insurance lobbyist; therefore, it's impossible for any logical common sense approach to any healthcare solution. Any private insurance based plan will always be tainted unless politicians vote for the good of the country and nothing else. And therein lies the rub, will they?

Except, this truly is the time for you all, Democrats and Republicans, to come up with a better plan -- A Single Payer Plan. Yes, Medicare for All. Despite the tailored polls showing otherwise, you have no idea how this country is begging for such a plan and its simplicity and benefits.

