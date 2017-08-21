Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 7 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (8 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Steve Bannon -- Barking Once Again

By       Message SUSAN TROTTER     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 7851
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)


(Image by keyword-suggestions.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Once in a while a hungry dog is better left starving.

Steve Bannon has finally been banished from the cozy, warmth of the White House kitchen, where he was just a whimper away from all the treats he wanted. He was satisfied, and we didn't hear much from him. He heeled quite nicely and didn't need to beg. He and his owner always saw eye to eye.

But as with many top dogs, the kitchen started to feel a bit confining. He started swatting his bowel across the room and looking around to see if anyone noticed.

Yes, his tummy was full -- but he still wasn't allowed to bark. Which struck him as odd, because that's why his new owner bought him in the first place. He was a junkyard dog. A real man's dog -- all bite soaked in plenty of bark.

- Advertisement -

He was his own man. He didn't dress up for meetings, or from the looks of it, anything. Instead, he looked like he was off to a Playboy mansion cookout to grab a few burgers, blondes and a beer.

But within a short time he was donning a stuffy, designer suit. Definitely -- not his style.

You can't take a pit bull and dress him in one of those frilly doggy outfits that says, "I love Mommy" on the back. It's a sure way to breed discontent.

- Advertisement -

His owner, observant, even if a little selfish and pigheaded, noticed his dog becoming antsy and does what so many others do without thinking.

He gets him a companion.

A little, well coiffured, yappy mutt, rightly named, The Mooch.

The Mooch gets tons of attention, as do most loud, rambunctious pups. You know the kind -- they sit on your lap, nip at you constantly and it just makes you laugh.

Can you hear Bannon growling form the kitchen yet?

But it wasn't long before The Mooch felt he could poop anywhere on the White House grounds, even the Oval Office. That was a big no-no and back to the pound he went.

- Advertisement -

This gave Bannon the extra courage he needed to slowly push open the kitchen door and silently roam the halls.

Being kept in the background doesn't always please an ignored pet. Squeaky toys just don't provide the same satisfaction as chasing real rats and raising a ruckus.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Former Sun Newspaper Group correspondet, occasional Op-Ed and essays in The Orlando Sentinel. Recognized short fiction winner and former library president. Professional photographer and co-owner of an internationally heard music production (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Brown-nosing -- 101

Mr. Congressman, Put Your X Here

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

SUSAN TROTTER

Become a Fan
Author 7851

(Member since Sep 20, 2007), 2 fans, 2 articles, 11 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Some time a dog needs more than a good walk.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 5:55:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
David Trotter

Become a Fan
Author 509594

(Member since Aug 21, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This is so near the truth. The article could be completed by cleaning out the pound. Including the lazy porch dog in charge!

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 8:11:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 