

Obama Born in the USA / Obama Birth Certificate Released By White House

Lying.

I'm told everyone does it -- even our president.

But this is where we need to separate the men from the boys.

We've got white lies. Fibs. Half the truths. Lying by omission and too many others to count.

We have compulsive liars, pathological liars and habitual liars, but they all take a backseat to the full blown narcissist.

Narcissist is such a scary word for something so seemingly common these days -- a superficial, manipulator of people.

Children often lie to protect themselves from punishment. They didn't hit Johnny or pull the dog's tail. We dismiss these lies as kid stuff.

People stretch the truth to keep from hurting people's feelings. We smile and say someone's hair looks great, when it really looks like the clippers were stuck in mulch mode.

But if you build on that type of lie, with saying, "Your hair looks fabulous, I might try that cut myself," you've entered into the next phase of dishonesty -- trying to make yourself look good with deception.

Lying to make yourself look good in others eyes was something I thought only teenage boys did when they bragged they were in a rock band -- when they never lifted a musical instrument in their life. This is where I differ from the experts in believing it's not a lack of confidence -- instead it's baiting the hook, the setup for the reel in. If lying gets you what you want, wouldn't even more get you better results?

This is where Trump starts to show his true deceptive strengths -- he's obviously quite the pro. But then practice does make perfect. He took it even further with what I consider the worse lie he ever told.

It wasn't told to keep from hurting someone's feelings. It wasn't told to protect him or make himself look good. It was told to hurt, discredit and destroy -- the worse kind of lying there is.

His lie perpetuated the Internet for years.

