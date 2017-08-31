Power of Story
The Greatest Lie Trump Ever Told

By SUSAN TROTTER
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com

Author 7851
From flickr.com: Obama Born in the USA / Obama Birth Certificate Released By White House {MID-156788}
Obama Born in the USA / Obama Birth Certificate Released By White House
(Image by ssoosay)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Lying.

I'm told everyone does it -- even our president.

But this is where we need to separate the men from the boys.

We've got white lies. Fibs. Half the truths. Lying by omission and too many others to count.

We have compulsive liars, pathological liars and habitual liars, but they all take a backseat to the full blown narcissist.

Narcissist is such a scary word for something so seemingly common these days -- a superficial, manipulator of people.

Children often lie to protect themselves from punishment. They didn't hit Johnny or pull the dog's tail. We dismiss these lies as kid stuff.

People stretch the truth to keep from hurting people's feelings. We smile and say someone's hair looks great, when it really looks like the clippers were stuck in mulch mode.

But if you build on that type of lie, with saying, "Your hair looks fabulous, I might try that cut myself," you've entered into the next phase of dishonesty -- trying to make yourself look good with deception.

Lying to make yourself look good in others eyes was something I thought only teenage boys did when they bragged they were in a rock band -- when they never lifted a musical instrument in their life. This is where I differ from the experts in believing it's not a lack of confidence -- instead it's baiting the hook, the setup for the reel in. If lying gets you what you want, wouldn't even more get you better results?

This is where Trump starts to show his true deceptive strengths -- he's obviously quite the pro. But then practice does make perfect. He took it even further with what I consider the worse lie he ever told.

It wasn't told to keep from hurting someone's feelings. It wasn't told to protect him or make himself look good. It was told to hurt, discredit and destroy -- the worse kind of lying there is.

His lie perpetuated the Internet for years.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Former Sun Newspaper Group correspondet, occasional Op-Ed and essays in The Orlando Sentinel. Recognized short fiction winner and former library president. Professional photographer and co-owner of an internationally heard music production
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
America -- Toss Out Your Old Baggage

Brown-nosing -- 101

Steve Bannon -- Barking Once Again

Mr. Congressman, Put Your X Here

SUSAN TROTTER

Author 7851

(Member since Sep 20, 2007)


  New Content

it takes a special kind of liar to deceive the world on a regular basis -- why does it have to be our president?


Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 at 5:39:30 AM

Author 0
