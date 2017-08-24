Power of Story
America -- Toss Out Your Old Baggage

Statue of Robert E. Lee being covered in Charlottesville, VA
(Image by KRCG)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Every relationship comes with baggage.

We've all been put in that situation where we have to decide how someone's past will reflect how we view them in the future.

The nice thing about relationship baggage is that it can be unpacked and recognized for what it was. Tossed in the trash, so people can move on, right their wrongs and start anew.

How ironic, I thought -- as I watched the statue of Robert E. Lee, in Charlottesville, VA, being covered with what appeared to be a huge plastic garbage bag.

It's time to set these imposters of freedom out to the curb for pickup.

Their time of worship is over.

There will be the usual dumpster divers that don't want to let anything go. To them there will always be a place for someone else's trash. Let them have it. As long as they never bring it back to our house again.

For over a hundred years we've been conditioned not to take offense to these monuments honoring those that thought we weren't good enough. Those that chose to abandon America and wound her in the process.

Shame on them.

Shame on us -- for not seeing through it sooner.

To the Confederacy -- equality was separation.

Those two words should never go together.

Not in an honest society, that recognizes its atrocities up front and doesn't try to trivialize them to its people and the world.

The excuse that these statues are to honor history doesn't hold water.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

