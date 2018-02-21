

Student lie-in at the White House to protest gun laws

GOP -- you screwed the pooch on this one.

These young adults that hid in closets and under desks while tearfully texting their goodbyes during the Parkland shooting may not be old enough to vote in this year's election, but don't forget -- their parents can.

Their teachers can.

Their counselors can.

Their grandparents, older siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins can, along with all their neighbors and friends.

They're smart enough to know that the time to fight a fire is when the blaze is going strong -- not after the last ember silently dies.

Your smugness in not taking gun safety seriously in this country is going to bite you in the ass, as well it should.

You've ignored the voices of the innocent majority, while insisting you protect your own sanctuaries from gunfire. Seeking safety for yourself made all the sense in the world, but for the rest of us, not so much.

Get off your 2nd Amendment high horse and see the 21st century America you've created.

A gun-toting, modern version of the Wild West, complete with Billy the Kids on every school corner, armed with any high powered weapon they can score in almost any parking lot in America.

There's no need to take off that bandana, Billy, your purchase can often be a no questions asked exchange, all within the realm of the law.

So now you're armed, dangerous, and legal.

Ironically, studies show the GOP response to these ghastly shootings always seems to be on the side of the outlaw, with easier access and looser carrying laws that include conceal and out of state carry.

But the Republican glorification of the 2nd Amendment is reaching its limits with each predicted massacre.

We the people aren't stupid, we know the difference between a musket and an AR-15. The only hunting and target shooting these high powered weapons were designed for is killing people. Perhaps Congress needs a refresher course with photos and demonstrations at their next session -- just to remind them of the difference. Gallagher could haul in some watermelons and they can all have at it.

