The Whores of Washington

From flickr.com: Washington DC - Capitol Building {MID-246006}
Washington DC - Capitol Building
(Image by DHuiz)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When high roller Donald Trump rolled into Washington it wasn't long before the whores dug in their nails.

They couldn't have asked for an easier mark.

Fat, rich and oblivious to the ways of the working world.

At first, they all played hard to get, insisting they didn't care. He was a showman and a flimflam man. Full of razzle-dazzle and bull, but no substance. After all, a trick is just a trick -- in the beginning.

The Hill pulled no punches, wasting no time turning up their noses at the blowhard in chief. They put him down every chance they got, both in front of and off camera. He was a joke -- a scar on their holier-than-thou image. Surely he would ruin the famed party of family values.

Now let's not be fooled here. Not all whores stand on street corners peering into car windows looking for their next John -- those are easy to spot. It's the briefcase carrying, church clutching, power-hungry ones that are hard to pick out in a crowd. They can blend in anywhere -- and feel quite comfortable roaming the halls of the Congress.

When compromising one's perceived principles for personal gain, phony self-righteousness can only hold the door open so long before greed slams it shut.

Especially once they learn how easy it is to get what they want.

One thing whores know is everything's a deal -- a give and take situation. Don't pick their pocket when there are bigger prizes at stake.

Roll the old man over and make him feel good. It doesn't take long to find out what turns his kind on. Stroke his ego until he can't stand it anymore.

A compliment here.

A little praise there.

If a little isn't enough, ladle on more.

When he's boastful and arrogant -- giggle and look the other way.

When he insults American diversity, bat your eyelashes and tell him how great he is. He loves that.

When he makes the country look uncaring and ignorant ignore the naysayers.

Former Sun Newspaper Group correspondet, occasional Op-Ed and essays in The Orlando Sentinel. Recognized short fiction winner and former library president. Professional photographer and co-owner of an internationally heard music production
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Trotter

  New Content

When did Ethics become just a buzzword?

Submitted on Friday, Feb 9, 2018 at 4:21:36 PM

j dial

  New Content


Probably about the time that citizens became consumers and the 'common good' became 'national interests'.



Submitted on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 at 12:56:54 AM

Susan Trotter

Reply to j dial:   New Content
Yep, it's a crazy world out there.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 at 1:01:57 AM

David Watts

  New Content

Susan, You laid it out really well in an easy to follow manner. You are on point ... point after point after point...

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 at 1:06:24 AM

Susan Trotter

Reply to David Watts:   New Content
Thanks, Dave. They make it easy for us, don't they? :-)

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 at 1:12:07 AM

edith miller

  New Content

Good article.

If this is true...then we must consider that our only option is to open up discussions that will allow us to internalize this truth. For while we see this reality being played out before our very eyes...and we consider ourselves to be aware...we mostly still operate on the assumption that top down change can take place in the DC described in this article.And thus we fail to recognize that without strong clearly laid out planned pressure emanating from the bottom up such a change will be mostly impossible.

And here is a thought to consider. The current Washingtonian behavior is on a down ward spiral that has picked up momentum...and if we do not intervene...what are our chances that our situation will not continue to deteriorate?

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 at 2:33:27 AM

Susan Trotter

Reply to edith miller:   New Content
Thanks, Edith, that's exactly how I feel. But it's tough not to feel hopeless at the same time.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 at 2:42:45 AM

