Politics Be Damned -- My Valentine Wish for All



AN EARLIER ERA

The political climate has changed dramatically since the Valentine message below was penned in 2014. We are living in an age more polarized, demoralized and less humane than it has been in modern memory.

Every day brings us more examples of man's inhumanity to man. We need to fight harder than ever to retain and celebrate our humanity. Let us not lose our inner core in this struggle and remain steadfast in honoring the inherent goodness we can and must contribute to society.

Search your soul and realize you are a worthy human being even as you fight to find the goodness in others. It's no easy task, but worth the effort.

If we are to survive as a functioning caring society, we must honor ourselves and struggle to find the good hiding in even the most mean-spirited. Let's keep up the good fight!

Dear Saint Valentine,

Valentine's Day is wonderful for all those who are in loving relationships with partners who are capable of demonstrating their affection and devotion for one another. Would that all were that way!

It also fills a great need for those that aren't as adept at sharing their emotions. Valentine's Day provides the opportunity to use cards, flowers, dining out and candy as a way of communicating caring.

At times actions are easier than words. Some find that catering to and doing something extra special conveys our feelings. Giving a massage with warm oil, rubbing one's feet or an extra-long hug and hungry kiss. Anything you can think of.

Valentine's Day can be such fun, especially if you are in a romantic relationship.

But as with all holidays, there is also a downside. Many of us aren't in relationships. Some of us don't feel good about ourselves, are self-critical, lonely, depressed and often despair. We judge ourselves too harshly and wonder what it is we are doing that causes us not to have a Valentine with whom to celebrate.

For others we equate lack of a Valentine with our body image or success in life. "If only I were prettier, skinnier, more handsome or richer I'd have somebody to share the holiday with."

But this is not the case. Don't be your harshest critic!

Saint Valentine, this is my wish.

Let everyone enjoy the holiday that bears your name. If they are in a relationship, that's great. And if not, that's just fine too. Love and romance come in so many forms and at the most unexpected times.

