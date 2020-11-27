Overcoming Delusion: The Soul of Our Nation--Animal or Spiritual?

"Selma, Alabama, became a shining moment in the conscience of man. If the worst in American life lurked in its dark streets, the best of American instincts arose passionately from across the nation to overcome it." Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., From, Overcoming Delusion: Berea College and the Supreme Court's Destruction of Racial Equality

Changing Humanity: The Right Emphasis

When President-Elect Biden began his campaign, he said he was answering the call to "battle for the soul of our nation." In asserting this, he got it exactly right. The problem is whether we allow ourselves to be driven by our animal instincts or--as President Abraham Lincoln stated in his first Inaugural address--we strive to follow "the better angels of our nature."

In his book Creative Understanding, the German philosopher, Count Hermann Keyserling stated the problem as follows:

It is altogether certain that man can change himself....everybody can succeed in raising his Expression....to do this he need only persistently lay the emphasis on his essential Being....

Human Nature: Two Sides

The Bible and other scriptures, teach that man is made up of both "spirit and matter." The Theologist, Louis Berkhof, in his book Systematic Theology, refers to this duality as "the union of life." He says the following scriptures prove this dichotomy:

