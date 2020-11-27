 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/27/20

Overcoming Delusion: The Soul of Our Nation--Animal or Spiritual?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: Overcoming Delusion
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Eric Z Lucas
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

'The Truth will Make you Free'
'The Truth will Make you Free'
(Image by Art4TheGlryOfGod by Sharon from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"Selma, Alabama, became a shining moment in the conscience of man. If the worst in American life lurked in its dark streets, the best of American instincts arose passionately from across the nation to overcome it." Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., From, Overcoming Delusion: Berea College and the Supreme Court's Destruction of Racial Equality

Changing Humanity: The Right Emphasis

When President-Elect Biden began his campaign, he said he was answering the call to "battle for the soul of our nation." In asserting this, he got it exactly right. The problem is whether we allow ourselves to be driven by our animal instincts or--as President Abraham Lincoln stated in his first Inaugural address--we strive to follow "the better angels of our nature."

In his book Creative Understanding, the German philosopher, Count Hermann Keyserling stated the problem as follows:

It is altogether certain that man can change himself....everybody can succeed in raising his Expression....to do this he need only persistently lay the emphasis on his essential Being....

Human Nature: Two Sides

The Bible and other scriptures, teach that man is made up of both "spirit and matter." The Theologist, Louis Berkhof, in his book Systematic Theology, refers to this duality as "the union of life." He says the following scriptures prove this dichotomy:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Eric Z Lucas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Eric Z. Lucas is an alumnus of Stanford University (Creative Writing Major: 1972-1975), the University of Washington (1981: BA English Literature and Elementary Education) and Harvard Law School, J.D. 1986. Since law school he has been a public (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Overcoming Delusion"

Overcoming Delusion: The Need for Truth, Meaning and Intuition (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/01/2020
Overcoming Delusion: Justice As Brotherhood (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/19/2020
Overcoming Delusion: Healing The Us vs Them Mentality (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/27/2020
View All 4 Articles in "Overcoming Delusion"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Therapeutic Justice: Rage, Plague and Purification

Black Lives Matter: The Problem of Citizenship

Therapeutic Justice: Healing and the Pursuit of Happiness

Therapeutic Justice: You Are a Miracle

Therapeutic Justice: Killing the Coronavirus

The Power of Sincerity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Eric Z Lucas

Become a Fan
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jul 29, 2012), 7 fans, 40 articles, 187 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content

The desire to dominate isn't wrong. The error resides in attempting domination through fear, violence, and lies/misinformation. Spirit should rule matter. But only through Love, Intuition, Understanding, and Truth.

Advising us on this point Jesus said, "Love thy neighbor as thyself"--implicitly rejecting othering and dominance. Whether the empowering impulse is animal or spiritual, the soul is creative. Everything depends on the emphasis. It is a choice. And you can learn to change your mind.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at 4:20:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 