Therapeutic Justice: COVID19 - A Humanitarian Crisis

"Our true destiny is not to be ministered unto but to minister to ourselves and to our fellow men." President Franklin D. Roosevelt (1/6/1941).

No Political-Economic Crisis

Many people believe that the COVID19 pandemic merely represents a political or economic crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth. The COVID19 pandemic is not a political or an economic crisis, it is a humanitarian one.

Inhumanity

A friend was in yet another COVID19 driven, "emergency" elected officials meeting. The plan was to remain silent. Then the meeting chair spoke. The chair suggested that one option was to completely shut down operations and then not pay the staff that was laid off because paying them would then create a "political problem." My friend, incensed, responded immediately.

Friend said: "If we are going to talk terminology let's get a few things straight. First of all when we send people home because of a health emergency and then throw them into a deeper financial crisis by not paying them, that is not a political problem; that is a humanitarian one."

