Therapeutic Justice: COVID19 - A Humanitarian Crisis

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
DSC00504 - Court of Appeal
DSC00504 - Court of Appeal
(Image by archer10 (Dennis))

"Our true destiny is not to be ministered unto but to minister to ourselves and to our fellow men." President Franklin D. Roosevelt (1/6/1941).

No Political-Economic Crisis

Many people believe that the COVID19 pandemic merely represents a political or economic crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth. The COVID19 pandemic is not a political or an economic crisis, it is a humanitarian one.

Inhumanity

A friend was in yet another COVID19 driven, "emergency" elected officials meeting. The plan was to remain silent. Then the meeting chair spoke. The chair suggested that one option was to completely shut down operations and then not pay the staff that was laid off because paying them would then create a "political problem." My friend, incensed, responded immediately.

Friend said: "If we are going to talk terminology let's get a few things straight. First of all when we send people home because of a health emergency and then throw them into a deeper financial crisis by not paying them, that is not a political problem; that is a humanitarian one."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Eric Z. Lucas is an alumnus of Stanford University (Creative Writing Major: 1972-1975), the University of Washington (1981: BA English Literature and Elementary Education) and Harvard Law School, J.D. 1986.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Eric Lucas

(Member since Jul 29, 2012)
In his State of the Union Address, January 6, 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt defined those values in terms of freedom. He said:

"In the future days, which we seek to make secure, we look forward to a world founded upon four essential human freedoms. The first is freedom of speech and expression everywhere in the world. The second is freedom of every person to worship god in his own way everywhere in the world. The third is freedom from want"everywhere in the world. The fourth is freedom from fear"anywhere in the world. That is no vision of a distant millennium. It is a definite basis for a kind of world attainable in our own time and generation."

Today, in our pandemic response, we can only go wrong if we fail to be humane: If we fail to promote freedom from want and fear, here in America, and everywhere in the world.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 6:22:54 PM

Author 0
