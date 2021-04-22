 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H2'ed 4/22/21

Overcoming Delusion: Brotherhood and the George Floyd Verdict

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: Overcoming Delusion
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Eric Z Lucas
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

DSC00504 - Court of Appeal
DSC00504 - Court of Appeal
(Image by archer10 (Dennis))   Details   DMCA

Justice can no longer reside in domination. Justice as Domination must become a thing of the past. The future rests in the hands of "Justice as Brotherhood." Why? Because there is only one humanity. From Overcoming Delusion: Berea College and the Supreme Court's Destruction of Racial Equality

Euphoria and Delusion

Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd, was found Guilty on all counts, by a jury of his peers. On television, I saw Euphoria: people cheering, and jumping up and down. I saw some people weep with joy. Many proclaimed this moment as a pivotal time in our nation when true change will come. Others were more cautious. They asserted that the verdict was good and provided an "opportunity" for change. A few voices argued that the verdict meant nothing unless it leads to massive reform. And some argued for the passage of legislation to ensure this change. But because of my views on delusion, I have a different view.

The problem with Legislative Policy

Do I believe that legislative policy will accomplish the change that is needed? The short answer is "No." As support for this position, I point to the work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Voting Rights Act of 1964. When the March on Selma resulted in the passage of the Voting Rights Act, that too was a time of euphoria. That Dr. King and his followers had accomplished a massive achievement cannot be denied. But I will only say that it is now 2021. In 1964, I was ten years old. I am now 67. And in the last few months, because of the 2020 election results, 43 states are considering legislation to limit voting rights. And it is not too bold an assertion to say that the bills being considered by these state legislatures are introduced to limit the voting rights of Black people and other people of color.

People and Institutions

Yet, let us say, that these bills are defeated and there is national legislation approved to protect voting rights. There is still another problem. The philosopher Count Hermann Keyserling, in his book Creative Understanding stated it like this:

"Whoever wishes to better external conditions must begin by improving the inner man....Perfect men can make life beautiful by means of the worst institutions, imperfect men not even by means of the best." [i]

I will put it like this: A law is only as effective as those charged with enforcing it. To make this explanation short, I will assert that we may adopt the most perfect police reform bill ever created in history. But if those who have the responsibility for its enforcement don't understand it, or harbor ill-will against it, or even if (as in the case of the Voting Rights Act) those who initially promoted it die off, it will eventually fail. Why? Because true change comes from the inside out. Not from the outside in.

People and Delusion

Racism is a problem of delusion. It is a psychological problem. It resides in an "Us versus Them" mentality. It cannot be legislated away because mental problems are not resolved in that manner. Mental health problems must be "treated." Mental problems must be healed.

Our society has such a hard time overcoming racism because we fail to recognize and act on, this true cause. When I was a young man, we believed that racism was caused by an outdated, obsolete generation and when they died off true progress would appear like the rising of the sun. But history has shown that with regard to this belief, nothing has been further from the truth.

Then we did not understand that racism is trauma induced. We did not realize that the sources of this trauma are legion. We did not know that racism can be handed down from one generation to the next effectively and efficiently through this trauma. We did not realize that we were wrong. And it is incumbent on us now if we truly desire to end racism to get it right.

Brotherhood: The true cause of the George Floyd verdict

Justice was achieved in the prosecution of Derek Chauvin because the prosecutors and the jurors, were people who could perceive true justice. The prosecutors were people of benevolence and compassion who believed and felt the merit in what they were doing: Regardless, whether they were White or Black. In a certain real sense: Only the Just can achieve True Justice. And if there is reason for hope, that hope resides in the fact that so many men and women on the prosecution team were people of true compassion: People who see all individuals as human beings. People who believed in George Floyd's humanity. Derek Chauvin would have been found not guilty if prosecuted (even with the same charges) by people without these qualities.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Eric Z Lucas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Eric Z. Lucas is an alumnus of Stanford University (Creative Writing Major: 1972-1975), the University of Washington (1981: BA English Literature and Elementary Education) and Harvard Law School, J.D. 1986. Since law school he has been a public (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Overcoming Delusion"

Overcoming Delusion: Save The Cannon Fodder (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/12/2021
Overcoming Delusion: Freedom and the Pursuit of Happiness (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/27/2021
Overcoming Delusion: The Soul of Our Nation--Animal or Spiritual? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/27/2020
View All 7 Articles in "Overcoming Delusion"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Therapeutic Justice: Rage, Plague and Purification

Black Lives Matter: The Problem of Citizenship

Therapeutic Justice: Healing and the Pursuit of Happiness

Therapeutic Justice: You Are a Miracle

Therapeutic Justice: Killing the Coronavirus

The Power of Sincerity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Eric Z Lucas

Become a Fan
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jul 29, 2012), 7 fans, 44 articles, 215 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content

We must understand that we will not have a better society until we make better people. So, if we are serious about True Justice and ending racism, we better focus on making better people.

First, this means not placing people in positions of authority that they are not equipped to properly execute. Second, this means healing the trauma that exists out there, that we know we can heal. And lastly, it comes down to implementing as a social imperative the Commandments of the Yoga Sutras and the Ten Commandments that we strive to develop:

Harmlessness, instead of Harmfulness

Truth to all beings, instead of Lies

Abstention from Theft, instead of Stealing

Self-control, instead of License

Abstention from Greed, instead of Greed

This is the only sure path to health, peace and justice.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 22, 2021 at 2:22:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 