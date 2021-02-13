Overcoming Delusion: Save The Cannon Fodder



US Capitol's breach

(Image by wuestenigel) Details DMCA



"All propaganda must be popular and its intellectual level must be adjusted to the most limited intelligence among those it is addressed to" [i] The receptivity of the great masses is very limited....but their power of forgetting is enormous" [ii] " Quoting Mein Kampf, From Overcoming Delusion: Berea College and the Supreme Court's Destruction of Racial Equality

Conspiracy Theorists

Conspiracy theorists like my son, my brother, your siblings, some of your friends, many of the Qanon and others that we know and love: Are they all insane? The simple answer is "No." They are not insane. They are deluded. They have been duped. Many see themselves as the persecuted, desiring to free us all from persecution. But currently, they are being exploited by powerful forms of propaganda whose primary purpose--as we saw on January 6, 2021--is to use them as "cannon fodder." To use the persecuted for personal aims of power-victimizing them yet again. We must try and save them.

Incitement of Insurrection

House Democrats revealed a case against Trump that showed deliberate and cunning calculation. Their goal was to show that he "summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack." [iii]

To bolster their case, they relied on FBI-compiled evidence. One filing describes Trump as a "de facto unindicted coconspirator" of the Capitol riots and according to Proud Boys organizer Ethan Nordean the driving force behind them. [iv]

According to lead manager Jamie Raskin, extensive evidence showed that Trump had a "dress rehearsal" of the January 6th attack techniques in the summer assault on the Michigan State House. Trump utilized these attacks to apply pressure to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to get her to change her policies. So, these "pressure tactics" were tried, true and road tested when used in the Capitol assault.

Raskin, said Trump was like a "fire chief who incites a mob to go set the theater on fire, and not only refuses to put out the fire, but encourages the mob to keep going as the blaze spreads." [v] Evidence showed that Trump's team changed the permit authorization to include a march to the Capitol steps--a permission not granted in the original permit application. Clearly, this enabled direct access to the congressional officers during their session. [vi]

Trump arranged the time and date moving the assembly from late January to the 6th. Speeches asked the crowd to "fight like hell" and have "trial by combat." Trump directly communicated with the crowd via twitter. Those assembled watched his every word for direction and in the end only left when he asked them to leave.

The House managers argued that people took selfies and videos of their crimes because they believed they were not going to be prosecuted because they were invited and/or asked to be there by then-President Trump.

Trump put them in harm's way, watched on TV as they committed crimes and assaulted police officers. But he didn't care. Why? Because they were cannon fodder: completely expendable in his efforts to remain in power. And none of the cannon fodder received a pardon.

Fraud and Cannon Fodder

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).