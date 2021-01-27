 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/27/21

Overcoming Delusion: Freedom and the Pursuit of Happiness

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: Overcoming Delusion
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Eric Z Lucas
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

'The Truth will Make you Free'
'The Truth will Make you Free'
(Image by Art4TheGlryOfGod by Sharon from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"We must recognize that when people are battling the terrorism of trauma, they are not free. This means there can be no freedom without healing. And this means there can be no true pursuit of happiness until one is healing. Accordingly, to work towards a politics of freedom means we must seek to heal every single individual." From Therapeutic Justice: Essays on Healing America

A Politics of Freedom

In society today, certain politicians strive to exploit the pain and dysfunction that exists. Simply put, they exploit people's trauma. Arguably, these efforts only serve to increase the existing trauma and may even re-traumatize the exploited. This is unfortunate. But even worse: it is bad politics.

Why? Because, in a democratic society, free citizens are a necessity. So, increasing trauma decreases freedom. When injured people are battling the pain of trauma, they are not free. To be free one must, in some sense, be free of trauma.

Today trauma is everywhere. It comes in many forms: illness, poverty, unemployment, sexual abuse, abandonment, homelessness, domestic violence, malnutrition, sexism, homophobia, racism, bullying, incarceration and more. We know that even one event can induce trauma. Accordingly, a politics of freedom means we must strive to create a culture where healing and health is the norm.

Our Forefather's Definition of Happiness

In his book, Revolutionary Writings of John Adams, [i] C. Bradley Thompson, says the following:

Considered by many as the one person who had thought most deeply about constitutional design, Adams was frequently called upon to recommend various plans of government.... Adams responded to their requests with his most influential writing.... Thoughts on Government....a distillation of Adams's most advanced political thinking on republican government: frequent elections, separation of powers, bicameralism, a unitary executive armed with a strong veto power, and an independent judiciary....

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about Thoughts on Government, is what Adams asserts is the purpose of government. Adams said:

Politicians will agree that the happiness of society is the end of government.... From this principle it will follow, that the form of government which communicates....happiness, to the greatest number of persons....is the best.

All sober inquirers after truth....have declared that the happiness of man, as well as his dignity, consists in virtue. Confucius, Zoroaster, Socrates, Mahomet, not to mention authorities really sacred, have agreed in this....

Fear is the foundation of most governments; but it is so sordid and brutal a passion and renders men in whom it predominates so stupid and miserable, that Americans will not be likely to approve of any political institution which is founded on it.

In this statement from John Adams it is critical that he links happiness ultimately to the cultivation of virtue.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Eric Z Lucas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Eric Z. Lucas is an alumnus of Stanford University (Creative Writing Major: 1972-1975), the University of Washington (1981: BA English Literature and Elementary Education) and Harvard Law School, J.D. 1986. Since law school he has been a public (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Overcoming Delusion"

Overcoming Delusion: The Soul of Our Nation--Animal or Spiritual? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/27/2020
Overcoming Delusion: The Need for Truth, Meaning and Intuition (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/01/2020
Overcoming Delusion: Justice As Brotherhood (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/19/2020
View All 5 Articles in "Overcoming Delusion"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Therapeutic Justice: Rage, Plague and Purification

Therapeutic Justice: Healing and the Pursuit of Happiness

Black Lives Matter: The Problem of Citizenship

Therapeutic Justice: You Are a Miracle

Therapeutic Justice: Killing the Coronavirus

The Power of Sincerity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Eric Z Lucas

Become a Fan
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jul 29, 2012), 7 fans, 42 articles, 189 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content

A Freedom Commission

As such I call on President Biden to create a Freedom Commission. I make this call because we cannot merely "mouth" the words "freedom" and "pursuit of happiness." I make this call because many of our brothers and sisters, in their everyday lives, do not experience the freedom that is promised by our high ideals. So, the job of the freedom commission would be to mediate a "good faith" nonpartisan review of our society and identify those governmental and social practices that deny or hinder the freedom promised to all as Americans. (Failing to mediate in good faith would result in expulsion from the commission). Finally, this review must include allegations of a "Deep State" conspiracy. Even though some feel such allegations are misguided, we owe a serious inquiry to our fellow citizens, in order to determine the truth and restore confidence in our republic.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021 at 4:35:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 