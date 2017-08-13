RT @brianmrosenthal: BREAKING: University of Virginia Medical Center tells NYT it has treated 19 people injured in #Charlottesville protestâ¦ at — BS_Repellent (@dm92) August 13, 2017

Charlottesville is known as home to our nation's third, fourth and fifth presidents; Jefferson, Madison and Monroe.

(Added. 10:30 pm 08.12.17: White supremacists and alt-right activists had come to Charlottesville to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. When fighting broke out, police broke up the demonstration before it began. Later, a 20-year-old Ohio man currently in police custody allegedly drove into a crowd, killing at least one person and injuring many others. Several of the injured are in critical condition. )

RT @BNONews: New video shows car driving into counter-protesters in Virginia, then reversing (Credit: Brennan Gilmore) https://t.co/ygp4s6fâ¦ at https://t.co/ygp4s6fâ¦ — ÎÎÎÎ£ (@Ethos68) August 13, 2017

RT @SenSchumer: Of course we condemn ALL that hate stands for. Until @POTUS specifically condemns alt-right action in Charlottesville, he hâ¦ at — Nancy Bonita (@NancyBonita7) August 13, 2017

RT @SenJohnMcCain: White supremacists aren't patriots, they're traitors- Americans must unite against hatred & bigotry #Charlottesville httâ¦ at — AP (@windycityamar) August 13, 2017

RT @RandiRhodes: #Charlottesville 1 DEAD 35 INJURED Is it terrorism yet? When will TRUMP call out the KKK/4th Reich for their white nationâ¦ at — Debra Dillard (@debraedillard) August 13, 2017

RT @RmBarrow: Remember this? I sure as hell do. Where are the police and their riot gear now?!? #Charlottesville https://t.co/pgr7mnZSRz at https://t.co/pgr7mnZSRz — Ferdi H (@santaferdi) August 13, 2017

RT @SenSanders: The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place iâ¦ at — dawn j (@Zeaylis) August 13, 2017

