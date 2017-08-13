Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Making America Hate Again: Terror and Death in Charlottesville

By Meryl Ann Butler
August 13, 2017

A 45-second video by Brennan Gilmore (formerly of Progressive Tom Perriello's staff) shows a car driving into counter-protesters in Virginia, then reversing, gives an idea of the terror in Charlottesville, VA, this afternoon. Three deaths and at least 35 injuries have recorded.

Charlottesville is known as home to our nation's third, fourth and fifth presidents; Jefferson, Madison and Monroe.

(Added. 10:30 pm 08.12.17: White supremacists and alt-right activists had come to Charlottesville to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. When fighting broke out, police broke up the demonstration before it began. Later, a 20-year-old Ohio man currently in police custody allegedly drove into a crowd, killing at least one person and injuring many others. Several of the injured are in critical condition. )

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jerry Kelley

Become a Fan
Author 29093

(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 284 comments


This is really sickening! Where was the president? Oh, that's right he was playing golf.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 13, 2017 at 1:28:26 AM

