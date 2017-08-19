Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Heather Heyer's Mother Gracefully Refuses Trump's Calls

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/19/17

Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
- Advertisement -

The more I see of Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, the more I understand that we are in the presence of a truly remarkable person. During what has got to be the most stressful days of her life she continues to be thoughtful, clear and generous, as well as firmly drawing boundaries where they need to be drawn.

It's hard to imagine that another administration would not have sent a representative to Heather Heyer's funeral, especially since Charlottesville is only a couple of hours from Washington, DC. I was in Prescott, AZ when the Yarnell "Hotshot" firefighters lost their lives in 2013, and Vice President Joe Biden flew in and gave a moving speech. President Obama spoke at the service for the slain Dallas policemen in 2016. He also sent Cabinet Secretary Broderick Johnson, and two other prominent advisors, to Freddie Gray's funeral. He sent three government officials to Michael Brown's funeral, and delivered a eulogy for the for the funeral of pastor Clementa Pinckney after the Charleston Church shooting.

It doesn't look like Heather Heyer's family got anything official except disparaging remarks. And still, Susan Bro remains steadfast and centered, an inspiring example of grace under pressure.

The White House had been trying to contact Bro, but she said one of the calls came in while she was at the funeral. (Was ascertaining the timing of the service beyond the White House staff's capabilities?)

- Advertisement -

"I hadn't really watched the news until last night, and I'm not talking to the president now," said Bro. "I'm sorry. After what he said about my child -- and it's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him -- I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the 'protesters like Ms. Heyer' with the KKK and the white supremacists."

That woman is solid as a rock. When I grow up I want to be as centered as Susan Bro.

- Advertisement -

CNN Breaking News 8/19/2017 Heather Heyer's Mother Says She Won't Talk To Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Lexi Vixi)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Charlottesville Terror Attack"

Schwarzenegger's Epic Video Message to Trump: Terminate Hate (Article) (# of views) 08/19/2017
Monuments that Offend: To remove, or not? (Article) (# of views) 08/18/2017
Messages of Forgiveness from Heather Heyer's Parents (Article) (# of views) 08/15/2017
View All 21 Articles in "Charlottesville Terror Attack"
Total Views for the Series: 11879   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 