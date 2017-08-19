Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Schwarzenegger's Epic Video Message to Trump: Terminate Hate

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/19/17

Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

From youtube.com: Arnold Schwarzenegger SCHOOLS Trump On How To Deal With HATE Issues In U.S.(VIDEO)! Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blistering lesson on how Trump should deal with white and neo. Actor and former California Republican Gov. Arnold
Arnold Schwarzenegger SCHOOLS Trump On How To Deal With HATE Issues In U.S.(VIDEO)! Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blistering lesson on how Trump should deal with white and neo. Actor and former California Republican Gov. Arnold ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: GLOBAL News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Trump has drawn the proverbial line in the sand, and I am surprised by the folks jumping onto to the side I've been on.

In June, Republican "Morning Joe" Scarborough, a four-time congressman as well as news show host, asked Stephen Colbert, "How far are (the Republicans) willing to go? How much of this country and our values are they willing to sell out?" before announcing that he was leaving the GOP.

And that was before the Trump "both sides" quote was heard 'round the world.

Now, Marco Rubio has tweeted "Mr. President, you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame."

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said, "This is simple: we must condemn and marginalize white supremacist groups, not encourage and embolden them," noting, "I don't think (Trump has) responded like most of us would expect a president to respond under the circumstances."

- Advertisement -

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) tweeted "@POTUS must stop the moral equivalency! AGAIN, white supremacists were to blame for the violence in #Charlottesville."

Paul Ryan tweeted "White Supremacy is repulsive."

John McCain tweeted: "There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate & bigotry. The President of the United States should say so."

- Advertisement -

Hell musta already froze over by the time Arnold Schwarzenegger--never one of my favorite people--made me want to hug him when he called Trump out royally in this video:


Arnold to Trump: 'There are not two sides to bigotry.' Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger responded to Trump's recent comments about racially charged violence saying, u0022...the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: USA TODAY)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Charlottesville Terror Attack"

Heather Heyer's Mother Gracefully Refuses Trump's Calls (Article) (# of views) 08/19/2017
Monuments that Offend: To remove, or not? (Article) (# of views) 08/18/2017
Messages of Forgiveness from Heather Heyer's Parents (Article) (# of views) 08/15/2017
View All 21 Articles in "Charlottesville Terror Attack"
Total Views for the Series: 11879   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 