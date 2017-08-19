

Arnold Schwarzenegger SCHOOLS Trump On How To Deal With HATE Issues In U.S.(VIDEO)! Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blistering lesson on how Trump should deal with white and neo. Actor and former California Republican Gov. Arnold ...

Trump has drawn the proverbial line in the sand, and I am surprised by the folks jumping onto to the side I've been on.

And that was before the Trump "both sides" quote was heard 'round the world.

Now, Marco Rubio has tweeted "Mr. President, you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame."

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said, "This is simple: we must condemn and marginalize white supremacist groups, not encourage and embolden them," noting, "I don't think (Trump has) responded like most of us would expect a president to respond under the circumstances."

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) tweeted "@POTUS must stop the moral equivalency! AGAIN, white supremacists were to blame for the violence in #Charlottesville."

Paul Ryan tweeted "White Supremacy is repulsive."

John McCain tweeted: "There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate & bigotry. The President of the United States should say so."

Hell musta already froze over by the time Arnold Schwarzenegger--never one of my favorite people--made me want to hug him when he called Trump out royally in this video:



