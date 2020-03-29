Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus



Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland

Note: March 30, 2020, 9:58 am: due to comments by alert readers, the source of this information, ie, Johns Hopkins University, became questionable. Johns Hopkins has sent out communications saying that some information is being disseminated in their name that is not from them, and that likely includes the information in the article below. As a result, this article was hidden while research could be done.

The information offered below was discovered on two California doctors' sites. The first site I found it on was the KDT Optometry site, as indicated in the original article. Dr. Khoa D Truong is an optometrist in San Diego. When questions arose, I wrote to him to ask the source of his information, and he responded: " I got this information from Dr. Motwani, MD. as seen on this Facebook post. He is a well known Lasik surgeon in San Diego." and Dr. Truong provided the link. I then contacted Dr. Motwani, and am waiting for a response, which will be included here upon receipt.

Update Mar 30, 10:50 am: Dr. Motwani also responded promptly, saying that while he did not have a citation, "I read it and the information is very good, except for a mistake in the virus description because coronaviruses are RNA viruses. The rest of it is very good info that is relatively basic and can be found in many other locations... I posted it as I thought the recommendations were very good and it is a time that people are afraid and starved for info that can help them...Although a couple of people have caught the mistake on the description, no one has argued about the recommendations!"

Mar 30, 11:59 am: changes have been made to the original article based on Dr. Motwani's suggestions, including:

1. "DNA" in the first point has been changed to "RNA."

2. "LISTERINE IF IT SERVES! It is 65% alcohol" has been removed as Dr. Motwani states that it it wrong.

3. Information regarding the strength of the UV light has been added based on Dr. Motwani's response that " there is no recommendation on the strength of the light."

It has been decided to unhide this article as long as readers know the caveats, since, while the source of the information may be clouded, it appears that this information has the support of at least two doctors, and has value on its own merits.

This vital information from Johns Hopkins University was found posted on the KDT Optometry site (NOTE: we now know that this is likely not from Johns Hopkins, but much of the info is still of value.) :