 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Kansas Democratic AG Candidate being dissed by cowardly Democratic Party Establishment

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/27/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There is a different kind of Democrat running for Democratic AG in Kansas in the 2018 election. She has no primary opponent. And the Democratic Party Establishment wants her out of the race because of a poster? Why would the Democratic Party Establishment cowardly and irresponsibly wish to cede the head of law enforcement to Republicans in a state where the Republican Party headed by Governor Sam Brownback has been a total failure?

The Topeka Capital-Journal cjonline.com reported the following.

A Lawrence lawyer who is running for attorney general says her poster of Wonder Woman strangling a police officer with the lasso of truth is a metaphor for the rigors of cross-examination. Her own party says she isn't fit to serve.

Law enforcement support groups lashed out at Sarah Swain, a Democrat challenging incumbent Republican Derek Schmidt for the AG's office, describing the poster as an endorsement of violence toward police officers. The Kansas Democratic Party moved to distance itself from the controversy over the poster and cop-bashing comments from her past. Swain apologized for the poster, which has been inside the front door of her law office for several years.

- Advertisement -

"I understand that this picture has been misconstrued by many as advocating for violence against the police, and for that I apologize," Swain said. "I am not anti-law enforcement. I am pro-truth. And I do not condone violence in any form."

Sarah Swain, Kansas Democratic AG Candidate, explains

If you don't stand for something, you stand for nothing. Democratic Party Establishment dissing of its Kansas Democratic AG Candidate Sarah Swain is shameful.

- Advertisement -

Sarah Swain is a defense attorney. She is no police hater. Swain does hate the reality that police, in their reports and on the stand, lie very often. She is concerned that people of color are adversely affected by the actions of racist police officers.

We must scrutinize police officers like any other profession and keep them in check. After all, they wield much power, and hence there must be checks and balances to ensure they do not abuse that power as they currently do.

Innocent people of color of every class, as well as many impoverished and 'inappropriate' whites, have seen what rogue cops do and get away with all of the times. They do not by into the false law and order narrative some people attempt to use to slam anyone who wants to hold police officers accountable.

Instead of the Democratic Party Establishment jumping on the Social/Criminal Justice mantra, this woman stands for; they condemn her for her justifiable contempt for some police officers she has worked with many times. This woman will bring in voters that have felt left out for some time and the Establishment with their inability to evolve continues to obstruct progress.

Watch Sarah Swain's complete interview here. Watch the entire show here.

(Article changed on July 27, 2018 at 17:00)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 