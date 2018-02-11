

(Image by Egberto Willies) Permission Details DMCA



Here is another example of how the Trump Effect likely overcame an otherwise seemingly intelligent person. It is clear this woman knew she was on camera. So why do you think it did not matter to her?

The Trump Effect continues. The Donald has made so much acceptable that many people are losing their ability to control their worst inhibitions.

The Miami Herald reported the following.

A WSVN-Channel 7 producer has been suspended pending the station's investigation into an ugly video of an argument with a neighbor in which she spewed out the n-word. Robin Cross, 49, a 25-year news veteran who has worked at CBS 4 and NBC 6 in Miami and CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, as well as WIOD-610 AM radio, has been told to stay home and write a statement explaining her side of her story. The video of the confrontation filmed by Fenton is crystal-clear: The argument turned particularly nasty, with Cross showering him with four -letter bombs. "You don't f--king own the road," Cross is heard telling Fenton after he told her she is blocking his driveway. Cross then launches into a tirade about how street parking is illegal anyway, but the 66-year-old Fenton also parks there when the space is open. At the end of the 50-second video, Cross can be heard saying: "Yes, I used the word f--king if you haven't heard it before. Except for your f--king son who's dating a f--king n----r. "Finally, I said it out loud," Cross says as she walks away.

This occurrence is a classic example that indicates why newsrooms and the media must be fully integrated. Many producers at many stations who select stories and the angle stories take are likely governed by their prejudices. Is there any wonder most Americans believe minorities are more likely to commit crimes. If police target minorities more the FBI stats will be skewed. Because of bias, Americans have the impression that people of color are more dangerous than the population at large.

(h/t RawStory)