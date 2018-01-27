

There is a reckoning that will occur. And it may be closer than most think. And when it happens it won't be pretty. There are some crazy Trump supporters out there. And the 'sane' ones will not likely have the sway to mitigate the carnage.

Evangelicals may never admit that they've made a mistake with Trump, but it should concern us when other Trump supporters like the white nationalists and militias finally see that Trump and the Right Wing Republicans screwed them. Some believe that day will never come. One must remember that McCarthyism came to an end. One should fear that the finalization of Trumpism could be violent.

Trump built his base on hate, promises to the white underclass whom capitalism left out, and promises to Evangelicals. Fulfilling some of these promises are easy while others are just impossible under the tenets of our current economic system.

The pledges to Evangelicals were not difficult to deliver. Put a Right Wing Conservative judge on the Supreme Court. Change healthcare rules to make women's choices that more difficult. Give wealthy church overlords more say in the political arena so that they can further theocratize the country. Most politicians Left and Right are afraid to tackle the evil within the church, so they pretty much get carte blanc.

Trump's promise to build the wall while not impossible will not happen because not even the president cares. He would instead give the money necessary to construct a full-length fence, to his wealthy benefactors. Of course, he will still build portions so that his builder friends can further rip off the taxpayer. Remember a ladder or a tunnel in the most desolate area of any wall defeats its purpose.

Jobs, jobs, jobs? There is no policy the president is proposing that has the potential to create jobs on a different slope from what President Obama left. In fact, the tax cut at the expense of a spending build, like an infrastructure bill ensures that reality.

Deporting immigrants, most of whom work, is a double edge sword. Evangelicals will have to answer for their hypocrisy of breaking up families and the tenets of Christianity where they are responsible for these souls. But it is more profound; deportation will create higher prices and shortages, for produce. It means all those small restaurants and convenient stores will go bankrupt as they lose their reliable customers.

The problem for the president is not only math but economics. The problem with his less poor-class and middle-class supporters is that most are likely not sufficiently versed in economics to realize Trump was selling them crap. The wealthy who voted for him knew what they were getting exactly, the further transfer of wealth from the masses to them. In other words, the pilfering of the masses.

So what happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had? We discuss that in Politics Done Right on Facebook Live.