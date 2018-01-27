Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/27/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There is a reckoning that will occur. And it may be closer than most think. And when it happens it won't be pretty. There are some crazy Trump supporters out there. And the 'sane' ones will not likely have the sway to mitigate the carnage.

Evangelicals may never admit that they've made a mistake with Trump, but it should concern us when other Trump supporters like the white nationalists and militias finally see that Trump and the Right Wing Republicans screwed them. Some believe that day will never come. One must remember that McCarthyism came to an end. One should fear that the finalization of Trumpism could be violent.

Trump built his base on hate, promises to the white underclass whom capitalism left out, and promises to Evangelicals. Fulfilling some of these promises are easy while others are just impossible under the tenets of our current economic system.

The pledges to Evangelicals were not difficult to deliver. Put a Right Wing Conservative judge on the Supreme Court. Change healthcare rules to make women's choices that more difficult. Give wealthy church overlords more say in the political arena so that they can further theocratize the country. Most politicians Left and Right are afraid to tackle the evil within the church, so they pretty much get carte blanc.

- Advertisement -

Trump's promise to build the wall while not impossible will not happen because not even the president cares. He would instead give the money necessary to construct a full-length fence, to his wealthy benefactors. Of course, he will still build portions so that his builder friends can further rip off the taxpayer. Remember a ladder or a tunnel in the most desolate area of any wall defeats its purpose.

Jobs, jobs, jobs? There is no policy the president is proposing that has the potential to create jobs on a different slope from what President Obama left. In fact, the tax cut at the expense of a spending build, like an infrastructure bill ensures that reality.

Deporting immigrants, most of whom work, is a double edge sword. Evangelicals will have to answer for their hypocrisy of breaking up families and the tenets of Christianity where they are responsible for these souls. But it is more profound; deportation will create higher prices and shortages, for produce. It means all those small restaurants and convenient stores will go bankrupt as they lose their reliable customers.

- Advertisement -

The problem for the president is not only math but economics. The problem with his less poor-class and middle-class supporters is that most are likely not sufficiently versed in economics to realize Trump was selling them crap. The wealthy who voted for him knew what they were getting exactly, the further transfer of wealth from the masses to them. In other words, the pilfering of the masses.

So what happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had? We discuss that in Politics Done Right on Facebook Live.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Trump Effect: Minnesota mayoral candidate shocking racial rant (VIDEO)

MSNBC Panel berates Fox News for dishonest rant: 'Useless Idiots' for Trump (VIDEO)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 